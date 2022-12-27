ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Ultimate Metallica

91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs

It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

5 Musicians Who Mysteriously Disappeared

There are certain mysteries in music that haunt in the background of songs or in the silence between tracks. When it comes to musicians, a bright spotlight can cast dark shadows, places to hide, escape, and disappear altogether. Often unexplainable, almost always unfathomable, and mostly untraceable, here are five musicians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Greentea Peng and Nightmares On Wax share new song ‘Top Steppa V2’

Greentea Peng has teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for new song ‘Top Steppa V2’ – listen below. The track follows the song ‘Top Steppa’, which appeared on the former’s recent mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’. Speaking of the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said:...
musictimes.com

Ian Tyson Dead: Canadian Country Icon’s Life, Music Career Explored

Ian Tyson, one of Canada's greatest music treasures and a renowned name in the country music scene, has died at the age of 89; take a look at his life, career, and success over the years. According to Billboard, family members of the beloved icon confirmed the tragic news by...
musictimes.com

Iggy Pop’s Words of Wisdom for Starting Artists in the Music Industry

Iggy Pop is considered one of the pillars of the rock 'n' roll genre and his success didn't happen overnight as he worked hard to achieve his dreams ever since he was a teenager. Today, the musician shared a few words of wisdom for those who wanted to enter the music scene at a young age.

Comments / 0

Community Policy