The 50 best metal albums of 2022
From Ghost and Slipknot to Zeal & Ardor and Ithaca, these are the best albums of the last 12 months
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs
It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
5 Musicians Who Mysteriously Disappeared
There are certain mysteries in music that haunt in the background of songs or in the silence between tracks. When it comes to musicians, a bright spotlight can cast dark shadows, places to hide, escape, and disappear altogether. Often unexplainable, almost always unfathomable, and mostly untraceable, here are five musicians...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
webisjericho.com
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Addresses Rumor That Bon Scott Gets “Back In Black” Royalties
With the release of his recent autobiography, “The Lives of Brian,” AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has been asked about persistent rumors that Bon Scott had some sort of involvement in writing lyrics for the band’s biggest selling album, “Back In Black.”. Johnson wrote in the book:...
Former Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Survived on Rations in Wartime London and Lived Without Electricity and Heat Until Adulthood
Bill Wyman, former Rolling Stones bassist, started his life in poverty, surviving on rations and living without heat or electricity in wartime London.
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
NME
Greentea Peng and Nightmares On Wax share new song ‘Top Steppa V2’
Greentea Peng has teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for new song ‘Top Steppa V2’ – listen below. The track follows the song ‘Top Steppa’, which appeared on the former’s recent mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’. Speaking of the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said:...
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Hawkwind take flight on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!
Plus Magma, Alan Parsons Project, Horslips, Sally Oldfield, Voivod and loads more
Bruce Dickinson Reveals Onstage Mistake That Became a Regular Part of Iron Maiden’s Show
Iron Maiden have one of the more dynamic and theatric live shows in rock, providing audiences with a visual spectacular to go along with their hard rocking classics. But not everything always goes off without a hitch, and in fact one onstage gaffe led to an idea that's become a permanent part of their show.
musictimes.com
Ian Tyson Dead: Canadian Country Icon’s Life, Music Career Explored
Ian Tyson, one of Canada's greatest music treasures and a renowned name in the country music scene, has died at the age of 89; take a look at his life, career, and success over the years. According to Billboard, family members of the beloved icon confirmed the tragic news by...
musictimes.com
Iggy Pop’s Words of Wisdom for Starting Artists in the Music Industry
Iggy Pop is considered one of the pillars of the rock 'n' roll genre and his success didn't happen overnight as he worked hard to achieve his dreams ever since he was a teenager. Today, the musician shared a few words of wisdom for those who wanted to enter the music scene at a young age.
