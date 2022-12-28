Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Woman stunned after finding UGG Ultra Mini boots in TK Maxx for just £40
If you've tried getting your hands on a pair of UGG Ultra Minis, you'll know that for weeks now, many retailers have been totally sold out of the chestnut boots. The variation of the classic UGG surged in popularity this year, with many desperate to get their hands on the shorter style.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
Jennifer Lopez reveals unexpected beauty secret: ‘I put a little bit here’
Jennifer Lopez is sharing a personal beauty tip with her fans! The singer detailed her beauty routine during a recent interview with Vogue, showing some of her go-to products and how she applies them, including eye cream from her brand JLo Beauty. ...
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today
Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
Popular 2000s Video Vixen Karrine Steffans Reveals She’s Expecting With Nigerian Reality Show Star
The former video vixen who made waves in the rap industry after exposing several artists and her intimate relations with them is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram. Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elisabeth Ovesen, announced the news in a post of her holding a positive pregnancy...
bravotv.com
Top Chef's Kwame Onwuachi Caps Off a Busy 2022 with Baby News
Bravo's Top Chef alum Kwame released a book, opened a restaurant, and more this year — and now he's reportedly going to be a dad. Kwame Onwuachi, who competed on Season 13 of Bravo's Top Chef, is ready to add the title of dad to his resume, according to reports.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Bustle
Xanthi From The Circle Models For This Viral Online Fashion Brand
The Circle Season 5 is here, and it’s time to get to know the new lineup of contestants. As you likely know by now, players create social media profiles that will (hopefully) make them popular among their fellow contestants — otherwise, they’ll be blocked. But those social media profiles can be as authentic or embellished as participants want. There are those like Brett Robinson and Raven Sutton, who opted to enter the game as themselves, and there are others, like Brian Clark, who took the catfish approach from Day 1. (In Brian’s case, he’s posing as his 27-year-old daughter, Brittany.)
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Proves She's a Fashion Icon in the Making in a Sassy New Photo
Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia poses like a lil’ diva in a new Instagram photo, and her whole ‘fit is perfect. The 5-year-old, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, is dressed in a matching purple-and-white tie-dye outfit, and she looks utterly fabulous. “🌿,” the photo posted to Olympia’s Instagram, which is run by her parents, was captioned. She is standing in front of wild leaves and colorful trees as she strikes a pose for the camera. Olympia has one hand on her hip, and one knee turned in to show off her all-white kicks. She is a fashion icon in the...
FYI: Free People Has a Super Secret In-House Beauty Line With Vegan Lip Gloss, Luxe Candles & Natural Deodorant
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. While you’re at Free People grabbing perfect knits, flirty dresses and oversized cardigans, you might not have noticed the retailer has a huge beauty and wellness section. In fact, Free People even has a secret in-house beauty brand called Summary that trust us, you don’t want to overlook. In addition to Summary, the retailer also makes delicious-smelling candles, vegan lip balm and so much more. Who knew, right? Of course, Free People also hawks other best-selling brands such as RMS, Kosas,...
Comments / 0