What is Considered Misappropriation of Trade Secrets in Texas?

Photo by Jimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

In Pittsburgh Logistics Sys., Inc. v. Barricks, the Southern District of Texas recently denied summary judgment motions filed by Pittsburgh Logistics Systems (PLS) against a former employee for misappropriation of trade secrets under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act ( 18 USC §1836 ) and The Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act (§ 134A.001 ).

PLS hired the defendant employee (Barricks) in part to cultivate and maintain relationships with PLS’ customers, and their employment agreement included a non-solicitation provision and a non-compete clause. When Barricks left PLS and went to work for a competitor, Glen Rose Transportation Management (GRTM), PLS alleged that Barricks took PLS’ customer list and misappropriated it to the benefit of Barricks’ new employer.

The Southern District’s Order denying summary judgment to PLS as to the misappropriation claim (but granting damages as to Barricks’ alleged violation of the non-solicitation agreement) provides a basic overview of Texas law regarding misappropriation of trade secrets and what must be proven to recover damages when a former employee has appropriated customer lists or other trade secrets.



Misappropriation of Trade Secrets in Texas

To recover damages for misappropriation of trade secrets under the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act (TUTSA) or the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA), a plaintiff must prove 1) that there was a trade secret and 2) that the defendant misappropriated the trade secret.

First, what is a trade secret?



The Existence of a Trade Secret

A “trade secret” is information that:

The owner has taken reasonable measures to keep secret, and “Derives independent economic value, actual or potential, from not being generally known to, and not being readily ascertainable through proper means by, another person who can obtain economic value from the disclosure or use of the information.”

follow this link and find out so much more>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/what-is-considered-misappropriation-of-trade-secrets-in-texas

Photo by Jimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

Reliable Roofing

Are you needing a Reliable Roofer?

Contact Richie Allen

www.reliableroofingandsheetmetal.com

(832) 535-7325

FREE ESTIMATES!!!

#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness

#tacos #shoplocal #roofinglocal #community #roofers

#reliableroofing#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #richieallen #supportlocal

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed