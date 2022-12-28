ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What is Considered Misappropriation of Trade Secrets in Texas?

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVdwB_0jwWUrVd00
Photo byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

In Pittsburgh Logistics Sys., Inc. v. Barricks, the Southern District of Texas recently denied summary judgment motions filed by Pittsburgh Logistics Systems (PLS) against a former employee for misappropriation of trade secrets under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (18 USC §1836) and The Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act (§ 134A.001).
PLS hired the defendant employee (Barricks) in part to cultivate and maintain relationships with PLS’ customers, and their employment agreement included a non-solicitation provision and a non-compete clause. When Barricks left PLS and went to work for a competitor, Glen Rose Transportation Management (GRTM), PLS alleged that Barricks took PLS’ customer list and misappropriated it to the benefit of Barricks’ new employer.
The Southern District’s Order denying summary judgment to PLS as to the misappropriation claim (but granting damages as to Barricks’ alleged violation of the non-solicitation agreement) provides a basic overview of Texas law regarding misappropriation of trade secrets and what must be proven to recover damages when a former employee has appropriated customer lists or other trade secrets.

Misappropriation of Trade Secrets in Texas
To recover damages for misappropriation of trade secrets under the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act (TUTSA) or the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA), a plaintiff must prove 1) that there was a trade secret and 2) that the defendant misappropriated the trade secret.
First, what is a trade secret?

The Existence of a Trade Secret
A “trade secret” is information that:

  1. The owner has taken reasonable measures to keep secret, and
  2. “Derives independent economic value, actual or potential, from not being generally known to, and not being readily ascertainable through proper means by, another person who can obtain economic value from the disclosure or use of the information.”

follow this link and find out so much more>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/what-is-considered-misappropriation-of-trade-secrets-in-texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8zKW_0jwWUrVd00
Photo byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

Reliable Roofing

Are you needing a Reliable Roofer?

Contact Richie Allen

www.reliableroofingandsheetmetal.com

(832) 535-7325

FREE ESTIMATES!!!

#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness

#tacos #shoplocal #roofinglocal #community #roofers

#reliableroofing#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #richieallen #supportlocal

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed

Comments / 2

Related
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
WDSU

Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river

A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mocomotive.com

Two OC Agencies Receive Funds

Entergy Texas partnered with local food pantries and non-profits to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Southeast Texas. The company donated $105,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to local organizations to help provide nutritious foods to families in need. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways…
TEXAS STATE
republic-online.com

Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties

(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now

I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
TEXAS STATE
One Green Planet

Texas Coal Miner Works Double Time to Save Unwanted Pets

This central Texas coal miner works double duty to save unwanted pets in the area and make sure that they have a home. After his shift at the coal mine, John Liscano, a former Limestone County Deputy Sheriff, works to help hundreds of unwanted pets that are brought by people to his 12-acre rescue every year.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Who are they? TX children reported missing as of December 31

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (6) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy