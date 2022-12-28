Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
9 PHOTOS: Central boys basketball team holds on for 2-point win over Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was another night of exciting boys basketball action as Rapid City Central hosted Rapid City Stevens at Naasz Gymnasium. The Raiders led by two at halftime, 21-19. But Central rallied in the second half and defeated Stevens, 42-40. Cooper Totten led the Cobblers with...
newscenter1.tv
Fall Sports Photos of the Year: Here are 100 favorites from 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was an exciting fall sports season around the Black Hills. Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable moments in high school football, volleyball, girls tennis, boys golf, cross country, soccer, college football and rodeo.
newscenter1.tv
Basketball photos, scores and highlights: Porter scores 16 points to lead Stevens girls past Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central hosted Rapid City Stevens on Thursday in girls basketball. Brittany Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Stevens a 27-24 point lead at halftime. But Stevens outscored Central 21-3 in the third quarter and the Raiders went on to beat...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
newscenter1.tv
From Betty White to Rowan Grace to the B-21, check out our Top Stories of 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This year was filled with a lot of amazing stories. From the huge snowstorm that rocked our state this month to Rapid City’s own Rowan Grace making it to the top ten on The Voice. Check out just some of our top-viewed stories. (12-31)...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
kotatv.com
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
newscenter1.tv
Dozens of dead geese recovered from Canyon Lake area, avian flu suspected
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Parks and Recreation staff have recovered dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake area in the last week. The birds are probable victims of avian flu, and Parks and Recreation has been in contact with Game, Fish and Parks officials, who indicate some of the geese have been sent off for testing.
newscenter1.tv
United Way Executive Director Jamie Toennies to start new role with Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — United Way of the Black Hills Executive Director Jamie Toennies announced Thursday that she will be leading Rapid City’s new Grants Division. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says that Toennies’ experience will be helpful in directing funding where it’s needed most. “Currently we do it more in a piecemeal fashion where across various departments there are individuals there who apply for grants, search for grants, and then ultimately administer grants. So it’s a little disorganized in that respect. So this grants division is to bring about some organization to it.”
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Youth City Council gets $13,000 from Rapid City to attend National League of Cities conference in Washington D.C.
It was suggested and approved that the committee match Pennington County Commission up to $13,000 for expenses. Youth City Council members say that it’s an important experience. How many kids are going and how can they go?. There will be eight kids who can go to the Conference with...
newscenter1.tv
West River politicians give a preview of the upcoming legislative session for 2023
APID CITY, S.D.– With the new year right around the corner, the newest South Dakota Legislative session is also preparing to begin. South Dakota House District 34 Representative Mike Derby and District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel spoke about their thoughts about the upcoming year. After tax cuts and budgets,...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
newscenter1.tv
“Within minutes, there was crash after crash that got called in.” Pennington County officials share their experiences working through Winter Storm Diaz
RAPID CITY, S.D.–With the remnants of Winter Storm Diaz melting away, two members of local law enforcement organizations share their stories of working through the storm. Senior Deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Jeff Jones and Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Maciejewski describe what it was like for them in the brutally cold conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
newscenter1.tv
Go nuts at Nerdy Nuts and create your own peanut butter
Hand-made small batch peanut butter, creating happiness in every jar. Nerdy Nuts founders from South Dakota began making their own peanut butter while living in Colorado, then came back to the Black Hills and began selling their products online. They recently branched out to a brick and mortar in the old Landstrom’s building on Canal Street in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones announces that he is running for second term in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D — Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones has announced that he is running for a second term on the Rapid City Council after finishing his current three-year term. Jones says he is running for re-election to continue to serve the area he loves and make sure that all voices are heard and represented.
Comments / 0