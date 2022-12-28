ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar predictions: ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ and ‘All That Breathes’ face off for Best Documentary

By Daniel Montgomery
 3 days ago
On December 21 the Oscars released their shortlists in 10 categories. That included the final 15 contenders for Best Documentary Feature. Since then well over 1,000 Gold Derby users have already made their predictions, and according to their forecasts it’s shaping up to be a two-way race between “ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed ” and “ All That Breathes .”

“All the Beauty” has taken the early lead with odds of 4/1. The film explores the career of photographer Nan Goldin and her efforts to take down Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family for their role in creating the opioid epidemic. It has already received Best Documentary honors from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the New York Film Critics Circle , among other plaudits. Now it’s backed by four Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets (with more Experts chiming in as we get closer to Oscar nominations). It’s also predicted to win by most of the Top 24 Users who got the highest prediction scores last year and most of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine predictions from the last two years (more of those two elite groups will weigh in as well in the coming weeks).

But “All That Breathes” poses a major threat. That film, about a pair of Indian brothers who care for black kites whose population suffers from the pollution in the air above New Delhi, is already used to winning. It took top documentary honors at both the Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals. It also won Best Documentary when it went head-to-head with “All the Beauty” at the Gotham Awards . And it earned a nomination from the Producers Guild, which snubbed “All the Beauty.” Despite that it ranks second in our predictions with 9/2 odds and support from two Experts and none of our Top Users. Might we be underestimating the film?

Sizing up the bloated Best Supporting Actress Oscar race: Who will make the cut?

This year’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar race is one of the most bloated in recent memory, but which five will make the cut? Many critics’ groups have already weighed in with their nominations, including the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. One thing is clear: it’s been an amazing year for female actors in the supporting category. They come from countries as diverse as Ireland (Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inerishin” and Jessie Buckley for “Women Talking”), Thailand (Hong Chau for “The Whale”), the United States (Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Jamie Lee Curtis for...
‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s latest could dethrone ‘Avatar’ on box office charts next year

M. Night Shyamalan got audiences a creepy gift for Christmas: a new trailer for his upcoming apocalyptic psychological thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” which is based on the 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay. Shyamalan co-wrote the script alongside Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It follows a “family of three who are vacationing at a remote cabin, who are suddenly kidnapped by four strangers who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert an impending apocalypse.” You can watch the new trailer here:   The movie stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen...
Oscars: Could there be 4 sequels in this year’s Best Picture race?

It’s not quite an elephant in the room, as much as maybe a tiny chihuahua hiding behind the couch waiting to pounce when Oscar nominations are announced on January 24, but there is a chance that more than one movie in the Best Picture race will be a sequel. It would indeed be historic, since sequels are already a rarity at the Oscars as it is.  As of this writing, over 4,900 Gold Derby experts, editors and users think Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” will get nominated for Best Picture and over 3,900 think James Cameron’s “Avatar: Way of the Water,”...
Grammy predictions: Pop categories include a Brit brawl and a couple of overdue legends

Big names and stories are coming out of the pop field this year at the Grammys. Not only do we have big faceoffs between year-defining artists, we’ve also got a couple of stars looking for their first ever wins and Grammy darlings trying to reassert their place as the Grammy GOATs. SEEGrammy predictions: Which soundtrack will win Best Compilation? This year’s category is stacked Best Pop Vocal Album This category features one of the most heated battles of the year, with Brit superstars Adele and Harry Styles going head-to-head. Styles has the upper hand when it comes to his singles: “Harry’s House” produced...
Oscar predictions: Why India’s ‘RRR’ could ‘rise, roar and revolt’ despite no Best International Feature submission

Reportedly the most expensive movie ever made by the Indian film industry, “RRR” has become a worldwide sensation. Director S. S. Rajamouli transforms real-life revolutionaries Khomaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao, Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) into superheroes for a historical epic that crosses “Hamilton”-style myth-making with action set pieces befitting a Zack Snyder production. The only Indian film that’s enjoyed greater stateside success is Rajamouli’s own “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.”  “RRR’s” fanbase, which seems to be getting bigger by the week, was dismayed when the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced it would be submitting “The Last Film...
Daily Mail

Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II

Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion. The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.
The Independent

Babylon review: Damien Chazelle’s debauched masterpiece has orgies, elephants, spanking and Margot Robbie

Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes. La La Land, Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paen to artists, poets and the “fools that dream”, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.Tailor-made to divide audiences, this debauched drama – and a clear repudiation to those who once accused Chazelle of being too sentimental a director – puts a bullet in the head of any notion that the film...
Who’s your favorite Princess Margaret on ‘The Crown’: Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter or Lesley Manville? [POLL]

Throughout her life, Princess Margaret of the United Kingdom naturally paled in stature to her older sister, who was crowned Queen Elizabeth II at age 25. On Netflix’s “The Crown,” Margaret exists as a supporting character in the queen’s life story but, as she did in real life, regularly attracts plenty of attention. With one season left in its six-season run, the drama series has covered nearly all of the younger princess’ 71 years of life. The three actresses who’ve shared the role – Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter and Lesley Manville – have all been heavily praised for their...
Oscar predictions: Will one of these filmmakers continue the streak of international Best Director nominees?

It used to be relatively rare for films not in the English language to thrive outside of the Best International Feature category at the Oscars, but in recent years as the academy has expanded to become more diverse and international, it has become commonplace. One category where we’ve seen that trend emerge is in Best Director, where for the last four years in a row there has been at least one nominee for a film in a language besides English. Which film and filmmaker might continue that trend this year? SEE‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’...
Grammy predictions: We know ‘All Too Well’ who’s winning Best Music Video and Best Music Film

Two of the most exciting races every year at the Grammys are Best Music Video and Best Music Film. These are very interesting for their visuals, and they often feature passionate picks as nominees. Plus their winners are typically very good, with small films sometimes prevailing over big names. This year the nominees include an eclectic mix of global superstars and acclaimed indies. Let’s take a look. SEEGrammy predictions: Which soundtrack will win Best Compilation? This year’s category is stacked Best Music Video This should look like an easy win for Taylor Swift’s acclaimed “All Too Well (The Short Film).” The video has...
Oscar Experts Typing: Is Kerry Condon the only safe Best Supporting Actress nominee?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we try to make sense of the Best Supporting Actress race, which looks a lot different now than it did two weeks ago. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! The stockings are hung by the chimney with care and we’re ready to type about the acting race with more contenders than Santa has reindeer. I’m referring, of course, to Best Supporting Actress, which has maybe just one person I’m ready to say will definitely...
Oscars Best Director predictions: Are we going back to an all-male lineup this year?

Are the Oscars about to backslide when it comes to gender representation? Following two straight years of female victors for Best Director, it’s possible the academy will go back to its old habits of nominating only men. It’s too early to say for sure, of course, but early indicators suggest a potential male-dominated lineup. The Golden Globes only nominated male directors: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”). Missing were Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) and Gina Prince-Bythewood...
Dual supporting nominations at the Oscars: A hint to what’s leading for Best Picture?

There was a time when a movie getting a single acting nomination at the Oscars was a pretty big deal. As ensemble casts became more commonplace in movies with increasingly impressive performances across the board, we began to see more movies getting multiple supporting nominations. For the longest of times, this was something we might see in the Best Supporting Actress category, but in recent years, we’ve seen that phenomenon shift over to the Best Supporting Actor category, as well.  SEEIs ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ unbeatable for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars? It’s so commonplace for women that we can...
2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Series [Updated December 23]

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday, December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. What will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Series during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” FX’s “The Bear,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” Netflix’s “Wednesday” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy Series, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of...
Grammy predictions: Can Harry Styles or Steve Lacy stop Adele from winning Best Pop Solo Performance again?

The pop categories at the Grammys are often the most star-packed of them all. With the likes of Harry Styles, Adele, Lizzo, and Bad Bunny all in the mix this year, let’s take a look at who’s likely winning Best Pop Solo Performance, and who could potentially stop them from doing so. I think it’s safe to write off Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” and Doja Cat’s “Woman.” Latin songs don’t have a good track record in the pop field, and “Woman” might feel a bit old to voters. Then there’s Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” The track could manage a win, but...
Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ unbeatable for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars?

“Avatar” (2009) won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects 13 years ago. Will the sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” be just as dominant over the category? Unsurprisingly, James Cameron‘s alien epic made the shortlist of 10 films that will be narrowed down to the final five nominees. Is there any film that can challenge it? As of this writing “The Way of Water” leads our forecasts with 16/5 odds based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Among those favoring the film are 9 out of 10 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets so far...
Oscar odds update: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ascends in Best Picture race

“Avatar: The Way of Water” opened on December 16 with solid reviews and huge box office (almost half a billion dollars already grossed worldwide). But what about the Oscars? It seems that the more people see the film, the better its chances. It has shot up to seventh place in our odds for Best Picture based on the combined predictions of thousands of users. Might it do just as well at the Oscars as the original — maybe even better? Scroll down to see the film’s sharp upward trajectory on our graph. SEE‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ reviews: You will ‘leave...
Grammy predictions: Are we underestimating CMA Award winner Luke Combs for Best Country Album?

Heading into the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in November, Gold Derby odds had Luke Combs‘ “Growin’ Up” ranked second behind Miranda Lambert‘s “Palomino” for Album of the Year. Combs not only surprised us with an upset in that category, but he took home Entertainer of the Year as well, after ranking dead last. So why are we now underestimating the crooner from North Carolina at the Grammys? SEE CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs surprises (again!) as Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson makes a big splash The 32-year old is ranked fourth in our current odds for Best Country Album behind...
Oscar Experts slugfest: Mailbag episode! Who will get Dench’d? And our favorite films of 2022

Will “The Fabelmans” pull a “Power of the Dog”? Is Danielle Deadwyler the Delroy Lindo of the year? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to answer your burning questions in a mailbag episode. Last season, Best Picture frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” earned 12 Oscar nominations but wound up winning just one, Best Director for Jane Campion. Will that same fate meet Steven Spielberg? “The Fabelmans” has lost some steam in recent weeks, including the No. 1 ranking in the Best Picture odds to “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but Spielberg remains on top in Best...
