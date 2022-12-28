ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Injured dog found abandoned inside cardboard box in North Charleston

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fI52_0jwWSuwY00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An injured dog was left abandoned inside a cardboard box just days before the Christmas holiday.

The dog, who was in critical condition, was left outside the Charleston Animal Society’s gates off Remount Road in North Charleston around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. She was found the following morning.

WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud

The animal society estimated the French Bulldog was between 1-3 years old.

“She was left to die in a cardboard box with a life-threatening injury. When our surgical team found her at 7am she was rushed into surgery and her life was saved,” the animal society said.

They said the female dog was barely clinging to life and unable to move when she was discovered.

A report from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said three individuals in a pickup truck were responsible for leaving the injured dog at the gate, based on their initial investigation.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact authorities by calling 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and leave an anonymous tip at 843-554-1111.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAz87_0jwWSuwY00
Charleston Animal Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ffhvx_0jwWSuwY00
Charleston Animal Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M34xN_0jwWSuwY00
Charleston Animal Society

Animal advocates with the Charleston Animal Society remind members of the community that it is illegal to abandon an animal and said there are alternatives to leaving them to die in a box.

“If you know someone who is struggling to care for their animal, please help them to get the resources they need,” the animal society said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Adults, kids displaced by North Charleston duplex fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two adults and four children were displaced following a Thursday morning duplex fire in North Charleston. Assistant Chief Christian Rainey with the North Charleston Fire Department said crews responded to a reported fire along McKnight Drive shortly after 10:00 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the attic when crews […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter is expecting an influx of pets on Thursday. Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Beaufort County Saturday. The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man dies after being trapped by overturned machinery

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man is dead after the mini excavator he was driving overturned. Officials say the man was thrown from the equipment which then rolled over onto him and trapped him underneath the machine. Firefighters say the man’s wife called 911 after...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

First responders called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are looking into what led up to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews extinguish construction equipment fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are working a construction equipment fire that broke out in Cross Saturday afternoon. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews where dispatched to a fire at construction equipment near the 2000 block of Ranger Drive just after 1 p.m. Upon dispatch, the fire department was requested […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy