Read full article on original website
Related
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
New blood test developed to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease
Scientists have developed a new test to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease based on markers in a blood sample, an advance that may lead to better risk prediction for the neurological condition.Currently, diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease requires “expensive” and time-consuming neuroimaging tests, say researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US.To diagnose the condition in patients, clinicians follow guidelines that require the detection of three distinct components of the condition’s pathology – the presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain.Clinicians look for these signs of the disease either via neuroimaging or by analyzing...
Yale research may uncover the true cause of Alzheimer's — Swelling of brain axons
A study on Alzheimer's published recently by Yale University is quite attention-grabbing. Because the disease's crippling symptoms could be brought on by swelling in the brain brought on by amyloid plaques, say the experts. One of the main features of Alzheimer's is the formation of amyloid plaques. Researchers have been...
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
marriage.com
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
PsyPost
People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds
A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Freethink
A new class of antidepressant works in 2 hours
Major depressive disorder is one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S., affecting more than 8% of adults. If you’re lucky, the usual antidepressants take about a month before you show any signs of improvement — assuming you’ve found the right one. For some people, antidepressants don’t work at all. Therefore, scientists are constantly looking for new strategies to treat depression, ideally, a drug that is fast-acting and with fewer side effects. Now, according to a recent study in mice, scientists have identified an antidepressant compound that works differently than any other on the market and takes effect in as little as two hours.
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
myscience.org
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn
Scientists from the UNIGE and LMU show that the anti-tumour activity of the immune system - and the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies - depends on the time of day. The ability of tumours to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease. In previous studies, the team from the University of Geneva and the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich (LMU) had shown that the activation of the immune system is modulated according to the time of day, indicating a peak of efficiency early in the morning in humans. Today, the research team demonstrates that the rhythmicity of the immune system - and in particular that of dendritic cells, its key sentinels - has a hitherto unsuspected impact on tumour growth, as well as on the effectiveness of immunotherapeutic treatments. These results, published in the journal Nature, indicate that simply changing the time of administration of a treatment could tremendously enhance its effectiveness.
MedicalXpress
Gastroesophageal reflux disease causally linked to lung cancer
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach to examine the causal relationship between GERD and lung cancer. Independent single nucleotide polymorphisms that were highly linked to GERD were identified in a sample of 129,080 GERD patients. Data from genome-wide association studies were used to assess outcomes for lung cancer, including squamous cell lung cancer (LUSC) and lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) in 11,348 patients. To examine the potential causative association between GERD and risk for lung cancer, three MR statistical techniques were used.
MedicalXpress
Model provides insight into how autism arises
The development of autism may now become easier to understand, thanks to an explanatory model presented in a thesis from University of Gothenburg. This model provides new insights into how various risk factors give rise to autism and why there is such great variability between individuals. Autism, a neurodevelopmental condition,...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
MedicalXpress
Who will respond best to ketamine for severe depression? New study takes a look
Made infamous as the club drug Special K, ketamine is nowadays being seen as a wonder drug for some folks with hard-to-treat depression. However, a new study finds that some types of patients are more likely to gain a rapid and significant benefit from ketamine than others. Overall, while most...
Comments / 0