Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KWCH.com
Warm near Wichita, weather alert for snowfall in northwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says our weather here in south-central Kansas will be fairly calm and quiet with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and a mild afternoon with highs in the 50s, but northwestern Kansas is in a Winter Weather Alert until 1 p.m. for accumulating snowfall.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Food sales tax cut will start soon in Kansas; here’s what to know
The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket.
adastraradio.com
Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
The top 5 biggest Kansas Lottery winners of 2022
In 2022, millions of Kansans won money playing the lottery, but just a few of them scored millions of dollars.
KAKE TV
Westbound I-70 reopens in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday morning that westbound Interstate 70 had been reopened at Burlington. Snow is once again falling across Eastern Colorado and Northwest Kansas. While totals in Kansas will be relatively tame, the snow on the front range has once again led to an I-70 closure.
WIBW
Cleanup from Keystone Pipeline rupture in KS to continue at least through January
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup from the Keystone oil pipeline rupture in Washington Co., Kan. will continue at least through the end of January. Three weeks after the break sent 14,000 barrels of oil flowing across pasture land south of the Nebraska border and into Mill Creek, the on-site response has grown from 300 personnel to more than 700 today.
KWCH.com
Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month. Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales...
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Kansas families may be in need of energy assistance due to cold snap
Lower-income families who are struggling to heat their homes and pay their bills can still get assistance through the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Northwest Kansas snowfall reports
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has received some snowfall reports from northwest Kansas.
WIBW
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of winter weather will hit northwest Kansas Thursday with accumulations of snow and some impact on road conditions throughout the day. It’s not going to be a blizzard, but snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches for Goodland and Colby can be expected with a light northwest breeze. Elsewhere in northwest Kansas, amounts will be light and under 2 inches by the time the snow tapers off mid-late afternoon. There may be a rain/snow mix for southwest Kansas too, but snow will not be accumulating there.
WIBW
Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have died in 2022 from fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, according to city officials. The fatality victims were identified as follows by city officials:. • Donald J. Fletchall, 59, of Topeka, died in a house fire at 8:33 p.m....
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WIBW
Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
