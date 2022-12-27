Read full article on original website
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
Iowa: Still More Hogs Than Humans
The annual survey has been done, and again it is official. Hogs in Iowa outnumber humans at 7:1. But don't sleep too easy little piggies...the humans are gaining. I don't mean to make it sound like humans are ever going to even remotely draw even to the Iowa hog population, but the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that there are currently 23.6 million hogs in Iowa and 3.2 million people. That is a decrease in the hog population of around 1.3% from last year. However, that number easily puts Iowa as the top hog-producing state in the nation, and it's not even close.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver winter fun for the entire family. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground, it's time to go snow tubing! My girls got a new snow tube for Christmas, so I decided we needed to go somewhere for its maiden voyage that's more fun than sliding down the hill in our front yard. Since I know most of our neighbors to the north have more snow on the ground than we do in the Rockford area, I set my sights on Wisconsin. What I found was this article from onlyinyourstate.com about the 7 best hills to slide down in Wisconsin.
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
The Quad Cities Isn’t Even Close To The Coldest Christmas Ever
We know, we know. It's cold outside. But depending on how you look at this fact could change your mind about how you look at this cold. Meteorologists are predicting that we will not be close to having the coldest Christmas in the Quad Cities. Oh, that didn't change your mind about how cold it is leading up to Christmas? Me neither.
Quad Cities Weather Expert Answers Dumb Winter Storm Questions
We have a new weather and news partner and we are glad to call them our BFFs! KWQC-TV6 had partnered with us to keep you informed about everything Quad Cities. With the major winter storm heading our way, we figured it was a good time to get one of the Quad Cities' best and best-looking meteorologists into the studio to give us some solid insight on this storm.
The Most Popular New Year’s Resolution in Illinois Comes As No Surprise
As 2022 comes to an end, many people in Illinois are starting to think about their New Year's resolutions for 2023. As I sit here writing this, my boyfriend's mom said her New Year's resolution is to find a job that pays her what she is worth. I'd have to agree. Being treated with the respect you deserve is also a bonus to that resolution.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This Illinois Winter
There's a big snowstorm headed for the midwest, and everyone is scrambling to get the supplies they'll need to take care of their home, and the rest of this winter won't be without snow and ice either. This winter should bring us above-average precipitation, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and...
Most Of Eastern Iowa Upgraded To Winter Storm Warning
As we get closer to the end of the week and closer to the arrival of this winter storm, the National Weather Service is getting a clearer picture of what people in Eastern Iowa, the Quad Cities, and Western Illinois might expect heading into Christmas weekend. All we know is that the chance of a white Christmas is increasing every day.
Top 5 Things To Do In The Quad Cities Christmas Weekend
Christmas weekend is almost here and even though you're probably assuming you're going to be stuck inside for the entire thing, you will most likely be able to leave the house in the afternoon on Christmas eve. Here are just a handful of ideas for you, and those you are spending Christmas weekend with, to do this weekend to get into the Christmas spirit.
You Won’t Believe How These IL Teens Tried To Ruin Christmas
A group of teens in Illinois just made Santa's bad kid list and should get coal in their stockings after committing crimes against Christmas. Teenagers In Illinois Will Make Some Bad Decisions. I'm not afraid to admit I did some things as a teenager that I'm not proud of. Most...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
