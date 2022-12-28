Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
These were the most popular articles with Dallas readers in 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six
Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees. Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame trailed for most of the... The post Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Notre Dame QB Tweets Viral Clip After Irish Beat South Carolina
Tyler Buchner knew just the right video to encapsulate the Fighting Irish’s roller coaster performance vs. the Gamecocks.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
CBS Sports
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic posts 51 in win over Spurs
Luka Doncic poured in 51 points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks outlasted
atozsports.com
Former Titans QB has a bold take on who Tennessee should start at QB vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They were massively short handed once again due to injuries. That being said, they performed better than expectations against one of the top teams in the NFC. It was a close game for about three and a half...
KD says surging Nets' sights set on 'bigger and better things' after clearing '22 hurdles
As 2022 came to a close Saturday night, Kevin Durant and his teammates and coach reflected on one of the most eventful years in recent NBA history as the Nets rattled off their 11th straight win, a 123-106 triumph over Charlotte.
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy
Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction
Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
