Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Caleb Cali brings big-time bat to Arkansas lineup

The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to replace a lot of offensive production from last year's 2022 College World Series squad, but they brought in one of the top junior college bats in America in Caleb Cali. The Montverde (Fla.) native quickly established himself as a key player for the Hogs this fall and figures to be a factor in the middle of the Arkansas lineup this spring.
bestofarkansassports.com

When He Needed It the Most, Georgia Delivered for Sam Pittman

What a strange month of football in Arkansas. Over the years, the Razorbacks have seen their fair share of cold Decembers. Can’t forget searching for a coach in the aftermath of the Bret Bielema firing saga. They’ve had unseasonably warm ones, too. Ryan Mallett and Adams, Wright and Childs....
nwahomepage.com

Hogs continue to add special teams options

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl

Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
nwahomepage.com

McAdoo targeting call overturned

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
247Sports

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
nwahomepage.com

Young players draw praise for performances in bowl

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Kansas 55-53 in a three-overtime thriller Wednesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Arkansas was short on healthy bodies to begin with, but then lost two players in the first quarter. Junior Ty’Kieast Crawford has patiently waited for his chance to play and got the start on Wednesday at right guard. However, on the first series, Crawford was helped off the field following Cam Little’s successful field goal. He never returned and was replaced by true freshman E’Marion Harris.
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Fayetteville, Arkansas

With so many things to do in Fayetteville, it can be hard to know where to start. To help simplify matters, this list provides an at-a-glance guide to the best of what Fayetteville has to offer. If you love the outdoors, there’s plenty of nature to explore. The Ozark hills and many national parks are under an hour away by car. And if you’re looking for something a little closer to town, downtown is perfect for a day trip.
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
thv11.com

Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
nwahomepage.com

Wienerschnitzel to open doors in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Wienerschnitzel announced plans to open one of its first Arkansas locations in Springdale in addition to a Bentonville location in Northwest Arkansas. According to the press release, the national restaurant brand is headed to Haag Brown’s latest retail project in NWA. Wienerschnitzel will open one of...
FOX2Now

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in Springfield, said the tales go all the way back at least to the first French explorers in the Greater Mississippi region and the eastern part of the Ozarks in the early 1700s, and they likely got most of their stories from Spanish legends before that. Blevins said those explorers came upon stories of silver mines.
nwahomepage.com

Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and...
nwahomepage.com

The ArkansasBlue Welcome Center in Rogers is for YOU!

The ArkansasBlue Welcome Center in Rogers is for …. The ArkansasBlue Welcome Center in Rogers is for YOU!. Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring …. Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring in 2023. Arkansas State Parks invites public to First...
