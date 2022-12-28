ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

rochesterfirst.com

How to prepare for freezing pipes in your home when temperatures plunge

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When the bitter cold strikes even with enough warning, it can catch certain aspects of our life off guard, one of those things being the pipes in your home freezing and causing water damage as first responders have been called to a number of burst pipes over the last couple days.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Investigation Expands into RG&E, NYSEG

New York State's Department of Public Service has expanded its investigation into billing problems with Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. The state says its Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums beginning next month to hear customer concerns over RG&E and NYSEG first hand.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours

(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
The Rochester Beacon

Another violent year

In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Local and State Gas Tax Holiday Ends Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the last day for the gas tax holidays statewide and in Monroe County. They took effect earlier this year to offset the spike in prices at the gas and diesel pumps. The state suspended excise and sales taxes amounting to about 16 cents per gallon, and saving New Yorkers an estimated $609 million.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

