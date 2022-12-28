Read full article on original website
Local liquor stores on how inflation will impact New Year’s Eve celebrations
Of course, authorities urge those celebrating New Year's Eve to please drink responsibly.
“There’s our guardian angel”: Man breaks into Cheektowaga school to shelter people in blizzard
Last Friday, as the Blizzard of '22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident's truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue.
September Rochester airport incident lands on year-end TSA top 10 list
In September, a Syracuse man was detained after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.
‘Digital Fair Repair’ now law in New York, local shops say there is good and bad
The Digital Fair Repair Act requires the original manufacturer of certain devices to give independent dealers the same information and access to parts and schematics as is made available to 'authorized repair providers'.
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Town of Livonia
A New York State Health Department laboratory has confirmed a raccoon in the Town of Livonia tested positive for rabies on Thursday, according to Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez.
rochesterfirst.com
How to prepare for freezing pipes in your home when temperatures plunge
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When the bitter cold strikes even with enough warning, it can catch certain aspects of our life off guard, one of those things being the pipes in your home freezing and causing water damage as first responders have been called to a number of burst pipes over the last couple days.
iheart.com
Investigation Expands into RG&E, NYSEG
New York State's Department of Public Service has expanded its investigation into billing problems with Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. The state says its Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums beginning next month to hear customer concerns over RG&E and NYSEG first hand.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Two homes suffer significant damage after fire, RFD investigates cause
Two homes on Potter St. suffered significant damage after a working fire Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
Webster Park is going to the dogs
Dog parents in and around Webster, take note: The town is getting a dog park.
Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours
(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
Another violent year
In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
G.W. Lisk evaporator pumps out pollutants claims ex-employee, Lisk says otherwise
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous. They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been […]
iheart.com
Local and State Gas Tax Holiday Ends Tomorrow
Tomorrow is the last day for the gas tax holidays statewide and in Monroe County. They took effect earlier this year to offset the spike in prices at the gas and diesel pumps. The state suspended excise and sales taxes amounting to about 16 cents per gallon, and saving New Yorkers an estimated $609 million.
New York state expands investigation of billing complaints against RG&E and NYSEG
The state plans to hold a series of public forums in affected areas starting in January to hear from consumers about their concerns on the billing problems.
RPD: Missing six-week-old child found safe in Rochester home
Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911.
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
Man remains in hospital after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
