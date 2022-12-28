ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.  Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
HAWAII STATE
TravelPulse

More Than 18 Million International Tourists Visited Mexico by Air in 2022

2022 was a banner year for Mexico in terms of air arrivals. From January to November 2022, Mexico hosted 18.4 million international tourists by air, representing an increase of 51.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Mexico's Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, said the United States, Canada,...
The Independent

American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Robb Report

Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes

Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
KANSAS STATE
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
UTAH STATE
TravelPulse

Mexican Travelers are Flocking to the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic received nearly 42,000 Mexican tourists in October 2022, according to The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR). Direct flights offered by Aeromexico, Arajet and Viva Aerobus have favored the increase in Mexican travelers. Many Mexican tourists like to explore the natural riches of other countries,...
cntraveler.com

The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America

Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
ALASKA STATE
MySanAntonio

Why you should take a luxury cruise in 2023 — and the best deals to grab now

If you like the idea of cruising but the hassle of sailing with thousands of other guests and fighting for dining reservations sounds miserable, you may want to consider luxury cruising. Unlike its mainstream and mega-ship counterparts, a luxury cruise is usually all-inclusive and for adults only, according to John Shallo, editor and founder of the online cruise community Cruise Addicts.
FLORIDA STATE
Hotels Magazine

Brands push beyond hotels and into homes

Developers are betting that guests don’t just want to stay with particular hotel brands, they want to make them their home. Branded residences are not a new concept, but one that continues to gain steam, specifically in luxury living. From Ritz-Carlton to Four Seasons, developers are building residences that are powered and managed by luxury brands where the selling point is easy: You never have to check out.
travelawaits.com

13 Destinations These Airline Experts Loved Visiting In 2022

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Our airline industry experts have flown all over the world multiple times, so we wanted to know their favorite personal trips of 2022. The results might surprise you and may have you booking a similar trip in 2023! Retired flight attendant Kentrell Charles chose three very different locations. Flight attendant and private chef Heather Earl traveled this year looking for great biking adventures along with a special place to volunteer. Pilot Christy Karsten kept her favorite right here in the U.S. Flight attendant Lara Ketterman checked three more spots off her bucket list!
ARIZONA STATE
trazeetravel.com

Meliá Hotels International, Rafael Nadal Debut ZEL, a New Lifestyle Hotel Brand

Tennis player Rafael Nadal teamed with Meliá Hotels International to launch ZEL, dubbed “a new brand of resort and urban leisure hotels.” The hotels first debut in Spain, with plans to expand in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. “As a Spaniard, a Mallorcan and...
TravelPulse

Exciting Updates at Meliá in Punta Cana

WHY IT RATES: Meliá Hotels International has introduced several new updates at its Punta Cana properties. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Managing Editor. Meliá Hotels International has exciting updates regarding a few of its resorts in Punta Cana, including, the new Falcon’s Resort by Meliá | All Suites Punta Cana, the unveiling of Garden Suites by Meliá previously known as The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, the current renovations of Paradisus Palma Real, and updates regarding food and beverage outlets at Meliá Caribe Beach and Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort.
US News and World Report

The 11 Best All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families

If you're looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora of water sports, Mexico is a hard destination to beat. Its family resorts boast everything from water parks and high-tech teen clubs to world-class spas and five-star dining for an all-inclusive getaway, making your family vacation easy and memorable.
Hotel Interactive Network

The most popular vacation states

The study by vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com analyzed Google searches for each state on vacation packages, rentals, and spots to see which states were most popular for a vacation. It found that Florida was the most popular state for a vacation. The Sunshine State receives, on average, 155,110 searches from...
FLORIDA STATE
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Expedition Of Marco Polo To China

Marco Polo, (born c. 1254, Venice, [Italy]--died 8 January 1324, Venice), Venetian merchant and adventurer, traveled from Europe to Asia in 1271-95, remaining in China for 17 of these years, and The Millions (The Million), known in English as The Journeys of Marco Polo, is a classic work of travel literature. Marco Polo (1254-1324 CE) was a Venetian merchant and explorer who traveled to China and served Mongol ruler Kublai Khan (l. 1214-1294 CE) between c. 1275 and 1292 CE.
tripatini.com

New Trend of traveling by cruise

Cruise booking online has grown by more than 400 percent in the past year because there is a lot of fun, enjoyment and entertainment in nature. This Cruise ship booking company always tries his best to give their customers more enjoyment on the worldwide tour or any other vacation journey so i think it's really exciting news.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy