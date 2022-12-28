Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Gunner
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Gunner is an 11-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Need some more snuggles in your life? Gunner is your guy! This handsome 11-year-old loves nothing more than being cuddled up close to his favorite people. Gunner...
‘We’re all Western New Yorkers’: Rochester steps up to help Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the last few days, News10NBC has reported on how a number of local agencies have sent crews and equipment to the Buffalo region to help with rescue and cleanup efforts. But individuals are also helping where they can. Volunteers spent hours Wednesday collecting donations at...
Local liquor stores on how inflation will impact New Year’s Eve celebrations
Of course, authorities urge those celebrating New Year's Eve to please drink responsibly.
Local business owners prepare for New Years Eve celebrations
Local businesses are gearing up to ring in the new year. Preparations, for many, are in full swing. However, the expectations for some business owners has changed since the pandemic.
September Rochester airport incident lands on year-end TSA top 10 list
In September, a Syracuse man was detained after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Town of Livonia
A New York State Health Department laboratory has confirmed a raccoon in the Town of Livonia tested positive for rabies on Thursday, according to Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez.
Sunrise Smart Start: Abandoned hotel arrests, Title 42
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 29, 2022.
How to prepare for freezing pipes in your home when temperatures plunge
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When the bitter cold strikes even with enough warning, it can catch certain aspects of our life off guard, one of those things being the pipes in your home freezing and causing water damage as first responders have been called to a number of burst pipes over the last couple days.
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
ARTISANWorks co-founder diagnosed with cancer, GoFundMe launched
The goal of the GoFundMe is to show Louis Perticone community support.
Investigation Expands into RG&E, NYSEG
New York State's Department of Public Service has expanded its investigation into billing problems with Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. The state says its Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums beginning next month to hear customer concerns over RG&E and NYSEG first hand.
Buffalo Has Commanding Lead For New York Golden Snowball Award
It has been a wild start to the snow season here in New York and every year one lucky (or unlucky) city takes home the Golden Snowball award for getting the most snow during the winter season. The Golden Snowball Award is a competition that puts the five major cities...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Webster Park is going to the dogs
Dog parents in and around Webster, take note: The town is getting a dog park.
Two homes suffer significant damage after fire, RFD investigates cause
Two homes on Potter St. suffered significant damage after a working fire Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter
There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
