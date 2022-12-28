ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Gunner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Gunner is an 11-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Need some more snuggles in your life? Gunner is your guy! This handsome 11-year-old loves nothing more than being cuddled up close to his favorite people. Gunner...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

How to prepare for freezing pipes in your home when temperatures plunge

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When the bitter cold strikes even with enough warning, it can catch certain aspects of our life off guard, one of those things being the pipes in your home freezing and causing water damage as first responders have been called to a number of burst pipes over the last couple days.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Investigation Expands into RG&E, NYSEG

New York State's Department of Public Service has expanded its investigation into billing problems with Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. The state says its Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums beginning next month to hear customer concerns over RG&E and NYSEG first hand.
ROCHESTER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter

There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
ROCHESTER, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH

