Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
Pinpoint Weather: Trending milder into the new year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While it will be a frosty start to Thursday, milder conditions are on the way!. Bundle up and check your windshield for frost this Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the frigid upper teens and 20s to kick off the day. Plentiful sunshine and a light south breeze will help to warm afternoon temperatures into the slightly milder middle 50s and lower 60s.
