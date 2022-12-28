ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While it will be a frosty start to Thursday, milder conditions are on the way!. Bundle up and check your windshield for frost this Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the frigid upper teens and 20s to kick off the day. Plentiful sunshine and a light south breeze will help to warm afternoon temperatures into the slightly milder middle 50s and lower 60s.

