WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season, winning two games last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pirates hosted Notre Dame High School from Fairfield, Conn., at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Lancers 76-58. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker led the scoring for the Pirates with 16 points, while senior forward Shawn Lyght scored 14 points with seven assists, and senior guard Ethan Maynard had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Jayden Harrington added 9 points on three 3-point field goals, while senior center Darrius Phillips had 8 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO