essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team competes at Glen Ridge Holiday tournament
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team competed in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, losing to Paramus 38-36 on Dec. 27 and defeating People’s Prep Charter 46-8 on Dec. 28 to move to a 3-3 record. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon. Bloomfield HS girls basketball...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep hoops team improves to 4-0 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season, winning two games last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pirates hosted Notre Dame High School from Fairfield, Conn., at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Lancers 76-58. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker led the scoring for the Pirates with 16 points, while senior forward Shawn Lyght scored 14 points with seven assists, and senior guard Ethan Maynard had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Jayden Harrington added 9 points on three 3-point field goals, while senior center Darrius Phillips had 8 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team hosts holiday tournament, splits two games
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior JD Pine and sophomore Jake Machemer each scored 16 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 72-45 win over People’s Prep Charter High School in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Senior Jake Felty...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football duo signs with universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships. Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut. Karriem caught...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football star Richards signs with Univ. of Maryland
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior wide receiver Joshua Richards signed a letter of intent accepting a full football scholarship to the University of Maryland on Wednesday, Dec. 21, during national signing day. Richards, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder, had 45 receptions for 755 yards and seven...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS’ Adon Shuler signs with Notre Dame football
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior defensive back and all-American Adon Shuler signed a national letter of intent accepting a full football scholarship to the University of Notre Dame during a ceremony held at the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, on national signing day. The gym...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS para named district’s educational support professional of the year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School paraprofessional Ferdinand “Freddy” Christian III has been named the West Orange School District’s educational support professional for 2022-2023. Christian serves as a paraprofessional in the self-contained classrooms. He works one-on-one with students while assisting the classroom teacher in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Labor of love: West Orange and Maplewood women start store to benefit the autism community
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Beloved Bath, a business in Maplewood, is transforming how the world views people with autism and their capabilities. Business partners and longtime friends Pat Miller, of West Orange, and Pam Kattouf, of Maplewood, have created a place filled with amazing scents and a caring mindset for customers with both specialized and general needs. Beloved Bath offers on-site vocational training and personalized care for its employees with autism and other specialized needs.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bowers reports noted drop in crime rates in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington has been experiencing a significant drop in crime across the board since 2014, according to Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, while 815 violent crimes were reported in Irvington in 2013, just 230 violent crimes were reported in Irvington in 2020. And, while 1,967 property crimes were reported in Irvington in 2012, the city saw 1,008 such crimes in 2020, a nearly 50-percent reduction.
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark distributes 2,000 toys to record number of families in need
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark’s fifth annual Christmas giveaway served more people than ever before, distributing nearly 2,000 new and unwrapped toys to more than 300 families in need who visited the Mercy House at 620 Clinton Ave. in Newark on Dec. 16. Meeting this unprecedented...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange library presents Mansa K. Mussa’s ‘World of Photography’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Photographer Mansa K. Mussa traveled to London in September 2022 to photograph the opening reception of “The Bigger Picture,” a solo exhibit featuring the art of his teacher and mentor Ben F. Jones. The six-day trip also celebrated the Newark-based photographer’s 35th year of traveling the world of photography.
