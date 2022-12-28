ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Man Arrested in Fatal Christmas Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette

A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the office’s homicide unit arrested 43-year-old Eddie Webb in connection with the death of Khaliq Lockett on Christmas day. The shooting took place...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

94.5 PST

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday

A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

One man killed in shooting in N.J. city

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Paterson, and authorities are investigating. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and Arch streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A report of gunfire brought...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Dog in car stolen at N.J. grocery store returned to owner

A 14-year-old dog stolen along with its owner’s vehicle from a Bloomfield Stop & Shop parking lot Monday has been found safe and returned home. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Stop & Shop on Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Bloomfield Police Department.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
News 12

Paterson Public Schools to return to universal masking after holiday break

District officials have announced that Paterson Public Schools will return to universal masking when schools and offices reopen after the holiday break on Jan. 3. Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer notified parents and staff members of the decision in a letter on Dec. 22, citing the rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases in Passaic County as the basis for the decision.
PATERSON, NJ

