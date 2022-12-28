ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Tony’s Pizza on Pierce Street closing January 1

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local pizzeria on Pierce Street will be closing for good at the start of 2023.

Tony’s and D’ ARCOS announced on their Facebook page they will be closing their doors for good starting on January 1, 2023.

Recycled Christmas trees positively impact Siouxland

The owners wished to thank the Siouxlanders who supported them through the years such as the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

We leave Tony’s pizza appreciating everyone that has supported us and loved our pizzas So if your a fan please stop By to get your last pizzas from Tony’s &DeArcos!!!:) Wish you all a Happy New Year God bless everybody Thank u

Tony’s and D’ ARCOS Facebook post
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

