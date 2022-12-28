ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Tourist, Byron Baes, Muster Dogs and more: the 14 best Australian TV shows of 2022

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24E4Js_0jwWNyj300
(L-R) Fisk, Bump, Heartbreak High, Bluey, Mystery Road: Origin and Muster Dogs were among our favourite Australian TV shows this year.

The Tourist

Stan

It’s tough to innovate in the well-flogged “bugger me dead, it’s hot!” action-thriller (my genre), but this pulse-pounding BBC co-production starring Jamie Dornan as an amnesiac on-the-run criminal feels fresh. Dornan’s foggy-brained protagonist may not know who or where he is, but he does know that the mystery of his past has something to do with a man who calls him after being buried alive. Naturally. This riveting, moreish series finds great rhythm by constantly addressing the two core writers’ room questions according to Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan: “Where’s the character’s head at?” and “What happens next?” – Luke Buckmaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDJFP_0jwWNyj300
Jamie Dornan in The Tourist. Photograph: Ian Routledge/BBC/Stan/HBO Max & ZDF

The Australia Wars

SBS

In a country so adept at forgetting, this three-part documentary was a hymn to memory – a work of candour, dignity and humane grace. Written and directed by film-maker Rachel Perkins, The Australia Wars asked a simple, potent question: why do we not memorialise this nation’s first – and most important – war, the war for sovereignty? Australia’s history of frontier bloodshed “is still alive in those descendants who carry the stories”, Perkins showed. Lest we forget. – Beejay Silcox

Mystery Road: Origin

ABC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26v4ux_0jwWNyj300
Mark Coles Smith as Jay Swan in Mystery Road: Origin. Photograph: David Dare Parker

Origin stories are difficult to execute without them feeling like extraneous spin-offs – particularly when you have characters as recognisable as Aaron Pedersen’s outback detective Jay Swan. But Mark Coles Smith delivers the goods as a younger iteration of the Mystery Road protagonist, as does director Dylan River – crafting a handsomely cinematic and very satisfyingly structured production, more like a long film than a series. Based in the late 90s, the Akubra-wearing sleuth cuts his teeth in a tangled plot involving robberies committed by thieves wearing Ned Kelly-esque masks. – Luke Buckmaster

Bump season two

Stan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VenQj_0jwWNyj300
Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Oly (Nathalie Morris) in season two of Bump. Photograph: Roadshow

Like the surprise pregnancy that kicked off the series, this Claudia Karvan-led 2020 drama seemed to come out of nowhere. One season in, teen parents Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) and their respective families are still making sense of life with an unexpected infant daughter, which adds plenty of wrinkles to the usual coming-of-age dramas and big questions of young adulthood. But at its heart, Bump is a warm and funny portrait of overlapping families in the process of fraying, breaking and reforming – and all the different kinds of love that exist in between. – Walter Marsh

Significant Others

ABC

Flashbacks interrupt a scene’s temporal flow by nature, often in dramatically dislocating ways. Not so in creator Tommy Murphy and director Tony Krawitz’s classy mystery-drama. Here they feel more like coils of memories, evoking images of Jacqueline McKenzie’s Sarah, who is lost at sea and presumed dead. Her disappearance forces the reunion of her estranged siblings, who have a complex and fraught dynamic. The drama is very compellingly staged and the cast uniformly excellent. The colour blue pops up everywhere, symbolising melancholia, introspection and potential rebirth. – Luke Buckmaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUgyS_0jwWNyj300
Hanna (Zoë Steiner) and Ciaran (Gulliver McGrath) in Significant Others. Photograph: Hugh Stewart

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two

Stan

After the abysmal, scandal-ridden first season (often referred to by fans as the worst of the franchise’s near-50 seasons), there was nowhere to go but up. Learning from its mistakes, the show honed in on the best part of season one: our Kiwi and Australian queens’ focus on personality and humour above aesthetics. Prioritising charisma over polish, even Down Under’s weakness – its microscopic budget compared with the pristine US seasons – became a strength. It wasn’t perfect, but Down Under was filled with the messiness and heart of the early seasons that made Drag Race a mainstream event. – Jared Richards

Lego Masters 2022

Channel Nine

Lego Masters is like the Great British Bake Off: a flawless format that almost never fails to deliver the right mix of politely gentle fun and mild hijinks that won’t get you too riled up before bed. It also has the perfect delivery system for that mix, in the always amusing juxtaposition of its hosts: the Brickman, who regularly cries when booting off contestants and who just loves bricks; and Hamish Blake, the fun uncle of Australian TV. It’s the unabashed love for building Lego that makes this show so joyous, and the latest season’s contestants weren’t only brilliant builders, but were even more nerdily enthusiastic for their hobby. – Patrick Lenton

Heartbreak High

Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axMrC_0jwWNyj300
Netflix’s reboot of Heartbreak High has been renewed for a second season. Photograph: Elise Lockwood/Netflix

Netflix’s reboot of the 1990s mainstay had big Doc Martens to fill, but Hartley High’s class of 2022 quickly earned their place. With one eye to the original and another to contemporary Netflix high school dramedies such as Never Have I Ever and Sex Education, these Zoomers dropped C-bombs and pingers, caught feelings and STIs, and deftly explored themes of consent, sexual and gender identity, neurodivergence and police brutality with wit and heart. It even managed to turn an eshay named Ca$h from a one-note punchline to a tragic, complicated, star-crossed lover – and it’s already been renewed. – Walter Marsh

Muster Dogs

ABC

It couldn’t get any more wholesome: a show about a litter of kelpie pups learning to herd. But there was something quietly stirring about this tale of working dogs and hardscrabble graziers. The dogs were a sly gateway into a conversation about low-impact farming, land conservation and the lives of regional women. But it was more than that. When taciturn cattle farmer, Frank, stared into Annie’s puppy-dog eyes, the country swooned. What the kelpies craved was connection. And so did we. – Beejay Silcox

Summer Love

ABC

Summer Love is a series of eight funny, tender vignettes, each set in the same beachside holiday house, but featuring completely different characters. Created by husband-wife team Wayne Hope and Robyn Butler, the show adopts a fairly light touch throughout, despite tackling an array of thorny issues, from racism to child-rearing. It recalls SeaChange, another coastal gem from the ABC stable, and actually veers a lot closer to it in tone than the 2019 reboot ever did. At just four hours total, Summer Love is best knocked over in a single Saturday afternoon sitting. – Nathan Jolly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB6NF_0jwWNyj300
‘A fascinating window into an insane and broken world’: Elle Watson in Byron Baes. Photograph: Paul A Broben/Netflix

Byron Baes

Netflix

Say what you will about Byron Baes – and a lot of people had a lot to say – but in the reality TV-saturated market of Australian television, I’m just glad we got something interesting. Yes, it was problematic and badly timed, but there was something so strange and overly self-conscious about the show and its subjects; it felt more like a sadistic experiment, a fascinating window into an insane and broken world. It really showed that putting a camera on a bunch of people is like giving them a petard and just waiting for them to hoist themselves. – Patrick Lenton

Irreverent

Netflix

American reviewers seem to have given this delightfully witty and idiosyncratic show a lukewarm response. Maybe they don’t get it? I had a ball soaking up the fish-out-of-water exploits of Colin Donnell’s Chicago criminal Paulo, who flees to a beachside Queensland town where he poses as a priest while attempting to track down the (actual) priest who stole his money. It’s complicated. And very funny. The cast (including Donnell, Tegan Stimson, Wayne Blair and PJ Byrne) keep a straight face while giving the audience a cheeky wink-wink. Some plot twists are a little flaky, but it’s fabulously entertaining. – Luke Buckmaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoQtM_0jwWNyj300
Colin Donnell as criminal-on-the-run Paulo in Irreverent. Photograph: Netflix

Fisk season two

ABC

Filmed during the depths of Melbourne’s Covid lockdowns, Kitty Flanagan’s Fisk debuted on the ABC last year and quickly proved to be one of the sharpest Australian comedies in some time. Focused on the dreary frustrations and petty office politics of life in small suburban legal firm Gruber and Associates, Flanagan plays the acerbic, bemused lawyer Helen Fisk, leading a strong ensemble cast featuring Julia Zemiro as overzealous office pest Roz, and Aaron Chen as disinterested “webmaster” George. The perfect argument for working from home. – Nathan Jolly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEmcM_0jwWNyj300
Bluey is now famous enough for a float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York. Photograph: Ron Adar/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock

Bluey season three

ABC

Bluey spent 2022 where all series that last for five years end up: the guest stars got bigger (Lin-Manuel Miranda! Natalie Portman!), side characters became more prominent (bratty cousin Muffin is fast becoming the show’s secret MVP) and things became a little meta (an episode with Bluey contemplating the nature of free will ends with a zoom-out to the animator creating the scene on their computer). What didn’t change, though, is it remained the most consistently creative, joyful, surprising and hilarious show on television, even while becoming Australia’s biggest cultural export since Crocodile Dundee. – Andrew P Street

Which Australian TV did you love this year? Join us in the comments

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
The Guardian

‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort

Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
The Guardian

Sunny, sexy and super-fun: our all-time favourite summer reads

Fiction, Bloomsbury (2020) Piranesi is the literary equivalent of a rock pool – a wondrous micro-world. It’s the tale of a house: a seemingly infinite tangle of once-grand rooms. Inside these crumbling walls, a captive ocean ebbs and storms, and a nameless man searches for clues to a mystery he has long forgotten.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
The Guardian

Exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they can

Moscow’s exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they still can, before they are made scapegoats for the hardship caused by the war in Ukraine. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community,” Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. “We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime.”
The Guardian

Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
The Guardian

Ann Mactaggart obituary

My friend Ann Mactaggart, who has died aged 86, spent a number of years working as an art and domestic science teacher before moving into the antiques business and then using her artistic skills to become an expert on harpsichord restoration. She was also a fine dressmaker, and wrote a book on the subject that was popular at home and abroad.
The Guardian

Putin, polar bears and preppers: 10 Guardian articles that moved the needle in 2022

Less than a week into the invasion, the historian Yuval Noah Harari was trenchant about Vladimir Putin’s error in underestimating the Ukrainian people, declaring that “he may win all the battles but still lose the war”. As shocking images of Russian aggression were spreading fast on social media and news platforms the world over, Harari wrote: “Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village.” His was a much-needed message of hope and strength at the beginning of a brutal war, and it was read and shared by Guardian readers in their droves. Pieces about the Ukraine war dominated our most-read list, in particular articles that exposed Russian demoralisation at Putin’s reckless gamble.
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy