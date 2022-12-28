Read full article on original website
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
ASRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Does Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) Have the Potential to Rally 122% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
RAPT - Free Report) have gained 9.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $42.57 indicates a potential upside of 122.4%.
Earnings Outlook for 2023 and Featured Reports for Apple, JNJ, & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features an update on the evolving earnings picture for 2023 and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and CSX Corporation (CSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
TRN - Free Report) announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Now
SNPS - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Here's Why KLA (KLAC) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook AssetMark Financial (AMK)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
MCK - Free Report) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of...
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Is Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
FULT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Orion Marine Group (ORN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ORN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
WSM - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this seller of cookware and home furnishings...
MRC Global (MRC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
MRC - Free Report) closed at $11.58, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the energy products distributor...
Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Incur $200M Impairment Charge in Q4
MOH - Free Report) recently announced in a filing that it would record an impairment charge of around $200 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-cash charge is related to certain leased spaces. MOH’s intention to shift to a permanent remote work environment has led to the decision...
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
RELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.33, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic components and communication...
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
STLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Up 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
FLT - Free Report) . Shares have added about 12.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is FleetCor Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
