You got a Steam Deck, what games and accessories are the best for it?
You finally got your hands on the Steam Deck, the hot item everyone's been talking about for the past two years. But as you look at all the options available for the portable, you think to yourself — what now?. Valve shook up the portable gaming market with its...
Cancer, COVID, card battles: how games saved my life
In case you couldn’t tell from the headline, this is going to be a fairly personal article. At more than one point while writing this piece, I stopped and thought ‘hmm, do I really want to bare my soul like this to thousands of people on the internet?’
History of horror games: looking back at the beginning of PC horror gaming
This is the first part of a series on the history of horror gaming, so be sure to check back next week for the next installment in the story of PC horror gaming. PC gaming offers people an incredible way to immerse oneself in a different reality, and what gaming genre creates a more intense alternate reality than horror?
The 5 best gaming industry redemption arcs
The gaming industry has seen plenty of titles that manage to live up to the hype, but the opposite could also be said. There have been so many PC games that were hyped up to be ‘genre-defining’ or sometimes even ‘industry changing’ but due to buggy launches or troubled development periods end up arriving in a less-than-stellar state.
Death of a genre: what happened to the superhero MMO?
The year is 2022. The MMORPG market - once a lively Metropolis of new IPs - looks a lot more like Gotham nowadays. It’s filled alley-to-alley by grizzled veterans, their toolbelts filled with graphical overhauls and expansion packs. Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker was so successful they had to stop selling it, and World of Warcraft fans are enjoying the new Dragonflight expansion.
How Ron Gilbert and Humongous Entertainment gamified education
My school's top hits were structure and order. I struggled to focus on the Times New Roman worksheets as buzzing fluorescent lights prickled the inside of my skull, so I was often told off for talking or moving ahead of the work. Margins became a tapestry of scribbles. “More people...
Neon White is the best game that’s not for everyone
What do you hear when I write ‘Aim for the heavens!’? If you hear a pitched-up, inspirational voice in your head, then you’re a freak. A freak with taste, that is. It means you’re a fan of Neon White, the self-identified “for freaks, by freaks” level-based speedrunning FPS from Angel Matrix.
Why 'community-focused tournaments' are the heart of Smash Bros Ultimate
“I travelled to nearly every available tournament across multiple regions in the UK this year to try and gauge other attendee’s experiences”, says Henryk Samrouk, known as RMH and the head organiser behind Den of Dragons. We got the pleasure of picking his brain, along with some other attendees, on what makes a great event and why they are so welcoming.
Why we need the original Sims back for the modern age
Picture the scene: you’ve just got home from school and before you do anything else, you’ve fired up the PC for yet another evening ‘losing’ your homework to see what your Sims are up to. After getting changed and now armed with a Capri-Sun and a...
It might be the Christmas season, but Halloween is better - here are some spooky games for any holiday
Editor's Note: Full disclosure here, folks; we were originally going to publish this article back on Halloween, but PC Gaming Week was delayed. However, we didn't want to waste this writer's hard work, so we're running it now - Halloween is the superior holiday, anyway! - Christian Guyton. Fear is...
Why I’m breaking up with TVs and getting a projector in 2023
Hey TVs, I want you to know that I’ve really enjoyed our time together. Your dazzling HDR-enhanced image has been a source of light in the dark; your high refresh rates have made our journey together smoother than I could have hoped; and your many-thousand-pixel displays have provided me clarity at crucial moments – but I’ve come to realize you’re not the one for me.
JBL Endurance Peak II review: almost the perfect workout headphones
The JBL Endurance Peak II are almost perfect workout headphones. They’ll stay secure and in place, have a bass-heavy (but not too bass-heavy) sound to keep you motivated during your workouts, and won’t break the bank. Of course, they’re somewhat light on features, most notably ambient mode, and aren’t comfortable for long periods.
JBL Reflect Aero vs JBL Endurance Peak II: which waterproof headphones is better?
(opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at World Wide Stereo (opens in new tab) The JBL Reflect Aero an IP68 rating, very good sound quality, amazing touch controls, and a fantastic feature set. Oh, and they’re more affordable than you’d think.
Romance sims aren't for me, but Sucker for Love: First Date is still my game of the year
Sucker for Love: First Date is a game that shouldn't work at all, but space and time is truly a fungible fabric stretching ever onward into the vastness of a cosmic void where madness-inducing realities are kept at bay only through indomitable human ignorance. And in that void, it turns...
Windows 11 could bring a divisive new feature to Notepad
Windows 11 could jazz up Notepad by adding tabs into the mix, at least if a leak from a test version of the app is anything to go by – although not everyone is happy about this idea (we’ll come back to that point). Windows Central (opens in...
Back to the Future in GTA Vice City is the mod you need to play right now
Regardless of which Mac or PC I own, I always try to find a way of making certain games work with them to continue the yearly tradition of playing them - GTA Hill Valley is one of them. In the mid-noughties, there were plenty of modders for Rockstar Games' Grand...
