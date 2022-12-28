Read full article on original website
963xke.com
Embassy Theatre getting big window update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy Theatre has been working on the intricate task of replacing 318 windows to protect an important piece of Fort Wayne’s architectural history. The replacement of windows on the second through the seventh floors began in the spring of 2022. Representatives released...
963xke.com
ACPL eliminates barriers by removing fines for all
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library announced it is doing away with overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders. Approved by the Library’s Board of Trustees at its December 15 meeting, effective January 3, 2023 ACPL will erase all fines and fees from the accounts of its patrons. In addition, cardholders will no longer accumulate fines and fees for overdue materials.
963xke.com
Man has life-threatening injuries after being struck on Ludwig Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say a man who was helping to push a disabled car was struck by another vehicle Thursday night. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man “laying near the roadway” in the 2200 block of Ludwig Road. Paramedics arrived...
963xke.com
Police look for suspect in East Suttenfield stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in southeast Fort Wayne yesterday. She was laying on the road in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the scene. The suspect has been identified...
