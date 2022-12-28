ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WH chief of staff revealed media's coverage 'frenzy' of supply chain crisis 'frustrates' Biden: book

By Jessica Chasmar, Andrew Murray
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Think about it!
3d ago

Supply chain has been horrible since Biden had taken office. From personal experience we have had limited access to everyday medical supplies and medications for our facility! Complete failure since democrats took the White House.

5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

God did not deal him a terrible hand, he dealt himself this hand. President Trump had the economy going great, right up until the Chinese coronavirus came along.

maynard.watson
3d ago

really this is hysterical and so hypocritical. lying democrats claiming the "media is creating panic" even the lying liberal media can't defend the Biden administration anymore

