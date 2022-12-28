ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘He’s having the time of his life!’ How Tariq the Corn Kid embraced global fame – and broccoli

By Leah Harper
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wozn_0jwWKXyv00
‘When I tried it with butter, everything changed!’ Tariq, the corn kid, with Julian Shapiro-Barnum.

The seven-year-old’s deep love of sweetcorn made him a viral sensation. But how do you top meeting Michelle Obama and starring on The Drew Barrymore Show?

It was the height of summer when seven-year-old Tariq declared: “For me … I really like corn” – and promptly became an internet sensation. His video interview with Julian Shapiro-Barnum, host of web series Recess Therapy, went viral, as his description of corn as “a big lump with knobs” and general enthusiasm for the vegetable racked up views around the world.

“What do you like about corn?” asks Shapiro-Barnum in the video, which was shot at Smorgasburg, a weekly food festival in Prospect Park, New York. “Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good,” says a gap-toothed Tariq, seemingly bemused by the sheer existence of corn. “But when I tried it with butter, everything changed! … I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing! It’s corn!”

The whole exchange is undeniably cute and the subsequent musical remix by The Gregory Brothers made it catchy, too: It’s Corn – which will have you breaking into “It has the juice! It has the juuuuice” at any and every mention of corn – has been viewed more than 100m times on YouTube and TikTok, gaining celebrity fans including Kevin Bacon, Lupita Nyong’o and Kristin Chenoweth. Shapiro-Barnum and Tariq have each received a third of the song’s profits.

Recess Therapy’s original YouTube video has now been watched more than 10m times and its “Corn Kid” Instagram reel has had 30m views. As Shapiro-Barnum puts it: “It kind of took over for a minute.” Did the 23-year-old always know it would be such a hit?

“No, I didn’t,” he says. “Recess Therapy has had other viral videos in the past but it had never gotten to the point where literally everybody I knew was sending it to me. I started seeing it everywhere; it became its own entity.”

The pair stayed in touch – via Tariq’s mother, Jessica – and last caught up about six weeks ago. But since making his name as Corn Kid, Tariq has been busy: he attended the LA premiere of Robert Zemeckis’s Pinocchio (“Who’s Tom Hanks?” he replied, adorably, when asked if he was excited to meet the actor), starred in a Chipotle ad and taste-tested corn-themed foods on The Drew Barrymore Show. He also joined Cameo where, according to the New York Times, he sold personalised video messages for $220 and became the most viewed profile on the platform.

In September, Tariq was named South Dakota’s official “Corn-bassador” and, for Thanksgiving, he partnered with corn brand Green Giant and food charity City Harvest to give out 50,000 tins of corn in Brooklyn, where he lives. He also appeared on a float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Honestly, I think he’s just been really excited to do all of these fun things that, for a seven-year-old, are amazing,” says Shapiro-Barnum, keen to reassure those who have expressed concern about the youngster’s sudden rise to internet fame. In September, Tariq’s TikTok, which has now amassed 866,000 followers, even had to reassure fans that Corn Kid was alive and well, after rumours spread that he had been killed in a shooting. “His family makes sure he still has normality,” says Shapiro-Barnum. “They have handled it beautifully and with grace, and he seems like he’s having the time of his life.”

The Recess Therapy host recently met show fan Michelle Obama, and still interviews children for the series. Do people shout “Have a corn-tastic day!” in the park? “I don’t get asked to say any of the ‘It’s Corn’ catchphrases, but I’m sure Tariq does. I think he loves it. He’s a kid and kids like to repeat the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Recess Therapy has launched a range of It’s Corn merchandise and Shapiro-Barnum was recently named as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30. “Now people say: ‘I was a fan before Corn Kid!’,” he says. “If anything, it’s made our job easier because parents are more aware of what we do. But one of the core values of the show is that every kid has a voice; that’s not changed.”

And does Tariq still love corn? Is it perhaps easier to eat now that he has both his front teeth? “He loves so many things, so many vegetables!” says Shapiro-Barnum. “I’m sure he still loves corn but it would be remiss of me if I didn’t say that he loves broccoli, too.” I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
Primetimer

Love Life Season 2 Told One of TV's Most Expansive Love Stories

HBO Max’s Love Life is one of dozens of shows tossed to the wayside in the recently completed Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but it may be the greatest loss. Created by Sam Boyd, the anthology series premiered in May 2020; over the course of two seasons, it followed multiple protagonists, chronicling their respective journeys from first love to marriage. Anna Kendrick led the first season as Darby Carter, a twentysomething New Yorker who finds her true love in Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir).
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries

Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Is ‘Like A Second Father’ To Her Kids But Can’t ’Replace’ Nick Cannon (Exclusive)

After Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, fans were curious about Bryan’s role as a father figure in the relationship. Questions arose as the kids’ dad, Nick Cannon, didn’t celebrate the holiday with them and recently welcomed his 12th child with one of his other five baby mamas. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodlIfe that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins, but all parties involved understand that the word “dad” is “reserved for Nick.”
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
The Guardian

‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy