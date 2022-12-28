ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Syracuse.com

Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)

Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse loses in Pinstripe Bowl; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 42. A rainy, but not snowy, weekend. See 5-day forecast. TURN IT UP: We’re listening to Syracuse-area artists who released new music in 2022, including Toosii (left), Jess Novak (center) and Council. Genres range from rap and rock to R&B, country, pop, EDM and more, but they all have one thing in common: A passion for music. Add these local artists to your music playlists. (Getty Images; provided photos)
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch drop 5-1 decision to the Laval Rocket

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Laval Rocket, 5-1, tonight at Place Bell. The Crunch have now dropped back-to-back games to the Rocket and move to 13-11-2-2 on the season. Laval leads the eight-game season series, 2-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned aside 23-of-27 shots....
Syracuse.com

