Read full article on original website
Related
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Dec. 30
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 30. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III. >> Section III holiday tournament schedule.
Section III girls basketball scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class, through Dec. 29
Section III boys basketball scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class, through Dec. 29. From stats reported to syracuse.com by coaches. A minimum of three games played.
Poland girls basketball grabs back-to-back Fabius-Pompey Tournament crown (53 photos)
Logan Cookinham dropped in 22 points to aid Poland to a 54-19 win over Fabius-Pompey in the Falcons’ Sports Booster Holiday Tournament championship game on Thursday. It was the Tornadoes’ second-straight F-P tournament crown in as many seasons.
Boys basketball roundup: Corcoran fends off Albany in Bishop Ludden’s Holiday Classic
Corcoran fended off a scrappy Albany squad to grab a 78-75 win in Bishop Ludden’s Holiday Classic on Thursday. “They’ve got a lot of fight in them,” Corcoran coach Tyquan Horton said of Albany. “Fortunately, we stayed the course.”
Section III 2022 holiday tournament final results
Here is results from Day 4 of the Section III 2022 holiday tournament schedule for boys and girls basketball, boys ice hockey and wrestling.
Syracuse.com’s 38 best Central New York high school sports photos of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s photographers blanketed the courts, fields, rinks and courses of Section III in the calendar year 2022. The result was thousands of outstanding pictures. We sorted through them to come up with some of the best:
High school basketball roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior has career night against Auburn
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had one of the best outings of his career during Friday’s consolation game of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic at Christian Brothers Academy.
Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff becomes school’s all-time leading scorer, passes ‘her idol’
Not a single basketball player has scored more points for Bishop Ludden than Amarah Streiff. The all-state forward reached 1,815 points during a girls basketball game against Section II’s Shenendehowa on Wednesday. She passed Danielle Rauch, who finished her career in 2018 with 1,811 career points.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0