Year in Review: Counting down The View's most viral moments of 2022

By Julia Johnson
 3 days ago

T he ladies of The View made headlines weekly in 2022, whether they were trashing Republicans or acting as de facto Democratic spokeswomen. Some of the show's events were more attention-grabbing than others, so the Washington Examiner is counting down the most viral moments of The View in 2022.

It was a fierce competition, as the hosts made news each week with political guests and pointed criticisms — but here are the times that the ladies caught readers' attention the most.

5. WATCH: Stacey Abrams supports abortion 'until the time of birth' in some cases

Ahead of her battle with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in the midterm elections, which she lost, Democratic candidate and progressive star Stacey Abrams reiterated her support for unlimited abortion on The View .

According to Abrams, abortion is "a decision that should be made between a woman and her doctor, that viability is the metric, and that if a woman’s health or life is in danger, then viability extends until the time of birth."


Abrams didn't elaborate on what constituted a danger to a woman's life or health.

4. WATCH: Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on live broadcast of The View

Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) appearance on The View in October was marred by several disruptions.

Climate protesters crashed the set of the talk show, yelling "cover climate now" at the hosts while Cruz spoke.

"Excuse me. Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us. Let us do our job. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you got to go," Whoopi Goldberg told them.

Later, a voice from the crowd is heard screaming "hey!" before the show muted its volume. Sunny Hostin appeared shocked at what the audience member said, and the program immediately cut to commercial.


3. WATCH: Ted Cruz slams The View for allegedly letting Hillary Clinton lie about 2016

However, that wasn't the only instance of Cruz's The View appearance that made headlines. Readers couldn't get enough of the senator calling out the show for taking it easy on Hillary Clinton and not pushing back on her claims.

When Alyssa Farah Griffin asked him whether President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, he told the hosts, "There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera, try to say, 'The election was fair and square and legitimate.' You know who y’all don’t do that to?"

"You don't do it to Hillary Clinton, who stood up and said, 'Trump stole the election.' Or Stacey Abrams, who said that the election was stolen. They sat here and said it was illegitimate," he said.

Goldberg then said, "And it was."

2. WATCH: Nikki Haley slams 'racist' The View host for questioning her Indian name

In September, Hostin drew backlash after criticizing Nikki Haley for not going by her first name , Nimrata, instead opting for her middle name.

Hostin claimed that “there are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicities so that we can pass" while discussing Haley's name.


Her co-hosts then called her out, noting that Hostin goes by a different name. Not seeing the irony, she claimed she doesn't go by her birth name, Asuncion, because people are unable to pronounce it due to "under-education."

"Thanks for your concern @Sunny . It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate — and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name," the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor responded on Twitter.

1. WATCH: Joy Behar says she supports free college — but not for future Tucker Carlsons

Joy Behar made for the most viral The View moment of 2022 when she claimed to support the idea of free college for some but excluded those she doesn't agree with, particularly someone who could become someone like Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"I think that we need to target it a little bit," she told her co-hosts while discussing free college. "I don't wanna subsidize somebody who's going to go to college, no debt, and then become a hedge funder or Steve Bannon or Tucker Carlson."


"But if you're going to work for UNICEF, if you're going to work for Doctors Without Borders, if you're going to become a social worker or a teacher or something of that ilk, yes, then I'm happy for it," she added.

Her remark came during a discussion on "crippling student debt," which Goldberg claimed "goes with you to the grave."

"You should be born with the guarantee of higher education if you want it," she told the audience prior to Behar's more strategic suggestion.

