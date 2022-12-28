Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
CBS News
Gov. Hogan announces $10M in neighborhood safety grants
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grants on Thursday. The second round of grants, awarded through the Community Safety Works program, were awarded to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofits across the state, the governor's office said.
Washington Examiner
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology. "This...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police To Increase Patrols As New Year’s Eve Approaches
Per the Maryland State Police: With New Year’s Eve coming up on Saturday, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this weekend, state police will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving. Enforcement will be bolstered by impaired driving saturation patrol funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
Washington Examiner
Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023
(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
Washington Examiner
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
Baltimore Times
BWI Marshall/Maryland Aviation Administration RFP Removes Entry Barriers for Lucrative State Contract
Vote to Award MD Minority-owned business recommended by BWI/MAA Halted. On May 31, 2022, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Non-Exclusive Right to Redevelop, Renovate, Lease & Manage the Retail, Restaurant & Commercial Services at BWI Marshall Airport. During the RFP process, amendments were made to address mandatory team qualifications, and another addressed joint venture arrangements. This is a 20-year, lucrative state contract. In November, BWI/MAA recommended New Market Development, a Maryland based minority-owned business for the award. Earlier this month, MAA halted moving forward with the vote to award the contract and a lawsuit has been filed against MAA concerning the RFP process and its amendments.
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills,” said...
wypr.org
Maryland’s minimum wage is going up in 2023, but fewer people than ever actually earn so little now
Maryland workers who earn minimum wage should see a bump in their next paycheck after the New Year. The state minimum wage is increasing from $12.50 to $13.25 for any business with at least 15 employees. Minimum wage paid by businesses with fewer employees will increase too, from $12.20 to...
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan announces $20M relief program to help Maryland residents with water bill debt
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a $20 million "Water Assistance Relief Program" to support residents with water bill debt, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
wypr.org
Baltimore County schools’ chief auditor settles ‘retaliation’ lawsuit against the school board
The Baltimore County Public Schools and its chief auditor have settled their court case in which Andrea Barr alleged school board members in May engineered her firing to punish her for not following their orders regarding an external audit. Under the agreement obtained by WYPR under the Maryland Public Information...
VA State Grocery Tax To End Jan. 1
As proof of the saying “Elections have consequences,” Virginia’s current 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products will end on January 1, 2023. While running for office in 2021, then-candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his campaign promises. During the 2022 General Assembly last winter, the initiative passed […]
blocbyblocknews.com
‘If you’re law enforcement and you commit crimes, your pension will be at risk,’ Maryland Lawmakers Push To Revoke Pensions Of Convicted Officers
Two Maryland lawmakers—state Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore) and Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery County)—plan to reintroduce legislation that would allow the Maryland Office of the Attorney General to revoke a portion or all of a law enforcement officer’s pension following a felony conviction, Julie Scharper reports for the Baltimore Banner. Both Carter and Wilkins supported a similar bill last year, but it ultimately failed to pass.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces $20M in water assistance relief program
Marylanders who still have water bill debt related to COVID-19 can get help making those payments. Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $20 million water assistance relief program. Water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits within a certain number of days after getting the payment. The...
New Laws, Minimum Wage Increase Take Effect Jan. 1
Two new laws and a minimum wage increase are set to take effect in Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Most of Maryland’s new laws went into effect in July; several new traffic laws took effect on October 1. The following new laws will become effective in the new...
