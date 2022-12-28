Read full article on original website
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
5 Best Leveraged or Inverse ETFs of December
December has been a brutal month for the U.S. stock market and snapped two consecutive months of gain. While recession fears triggered by the return of the Fed’s hawkish tone and rising COVID cases in China resulted in risk-off trading, a round of strong economic data lent some support to the stocks.
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th
DHC - Free Report) owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 320% downward over the last 60 days. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (. PLMR - Free Report) is an insurance holding company that...
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Republic Services (RSG) Stock
RSG - Free Report) is benefiting from its solid operating performance and investor-friendly steps. RSG’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 16% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. The company is focused on increasing its operational excellence by shifting to...
Should Value Investors Buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Now
NTNX - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
CROX - Free Report) closed at $102.45, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had...
TASK vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TASK - Free Report) and Dynatrace (. DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMRK - Free Report) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the precious...
Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Value Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $117.32, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost...
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
TRN - Free Report) announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
PWR - Free Report) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor...
MOD or GNTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
MOD - Free Report) or Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Flex (FLEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
FLEX - Free Report) closed at $21.46, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics designer and manufacturer had lost 2.1% in...
