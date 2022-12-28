Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Managing Editor Dave Dreeszen's Five Favorite Stories of 2022
The five stories Sioux City Journal Managing Editor Dave Dreeszen was proudest of working on in 2022 looked at: a major Siouxland business scaling back, a battle over stadium seats and the bonds that teammates can forge over the course of a season. (5) updates to this series since 5...
Sioux City Journal
2022 was third driest year on record for Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Thursday's mixture of rain and snow in Sioux City fell short of forecast totals. Appropriate, given how many times forecasts for rain dried up throughout 2022. The 0.08 of an inch of precipitation recorded Thursday at Sioux Gateway Airport pushed the city's total to 15.34 inches for the year. With no precipitation in Saturday's forecast, 2022 ends as the third driest year in records dating back to 1896. Only 1976 (14.33 inches) and 1955 (14.72 inches) were drier.
Sioux City Journal
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday
SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday. Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We want to thank everyone...
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (13) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Diocese of Sioux City to honor Pope Benedict XVI
SIOUX CITY — With the news of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s death on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 95, the Diocese of Sioux City is taking the time to honor the former pontiff and announce plans to memorialize him. “I feel very close to Pope...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City resident claims $10,000 lotto prize in scratch game
SIOUX CITY — Snow isn’t always so bad. Tuesday, Sioux City resident Mitchell Vanderschaaf claimed a $10,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch-off game. Vanderschaaf purchased the winning $2 ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second Street in Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner
SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
New downtown Sioux City bar creating one-of-a-kind cocktails in a comfortable setting
A green room is the place where entertainers chill before and after a performance. The recently opened Green Room at 1227 Fourth St. is where patrons can chill between shows at The Marquee, which is next door at 1225 Fourth St. "Actually, The Green Room is a pretty cool place...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers edge Madison in rematch of Clark Cup Finals
SIOUX CITY — In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers skated past the Madison Capitols 4-2 Friday night. Sioux City beat the Capitols in the best-of-five-game Clark Cup finals 3-1 in May to win their first trophy in 20 years. In Friday’s...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (14) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
nwestiowa.com
Culver's prepares for revamped look
SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Public Library now able to provide 900 laptops/tablets and more than 1,000 hotspots/routers for extended checkout
SIOUX CITY — A federal program will allow the Sioux City Public Library to provide 900 laptops and tablets and more than 1,000 hotspots and 5G routers to Sioux City residents for extended checkouts. The library announced in a statement issued Wednesday that it has received funding from the...
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City women's wrestling team wins Winnebago invitational
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The South Sioux City women's wrestling team captured the team championship at the Winnebago Lady Indian Invite. The Cardinals tallied 185 points in the 30-team field. Norfolk finished second with 117.points. Other Journal circulation area teams, their places and point totals included: 15. West Point-Beemer (47); 16. Winnebago (45); 22. Wayne (28); 26. Wakefield (22).
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads not guilty of Morningside stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- A Whiting, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man outside a Morningside convenience store. Michael Carson Jr., 36, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree burglary, willful injury and going armed with intent. Carson is charged with...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers NYE showdown is not a typical game
SIOUX CITY — When the Sioux City Musketeers take on longtime nemesis the Omaha Lancers, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, fans will likely be partying as if it was 1985. At least that is the hope of Muskies CEO Travis Morgan, who said...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers drop game to Sioux Falls Stampede
SIOUX FALLS — Despite more than doubling Sioux Falls in shots on goal, the Sioux City Musketeers lost 4-2 Wednesday to the Stampede. The Musketeers got on the scoreboard first when Dylan Godbout punched in a loose puck along the goal line on a power play. The Stampede answered...
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per quarter. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!! This listing is subject to graebel relocation services worldwide, taking over title prior to closing. Subject to buyer filling out relocation paperwork..
Sioux City Journal
Pender girls, Pierce boys win Wayne tournament, Cedar boys place 3rd
WAYNE, Neb. — Avery Wegner scored 16 points to lead Pender to a 57-33 victory over Wayne Friday night, claiming the championship at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne. Maya Dolliver added 10 points for the Pendragons, who improved to 10-1. Ahead 12-11 after the first quarter, Pender...
Comments / 0