Police seek individual in connection to fatal Bronx shooting

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a person sought in connection to a fatal shooting in West Farms, asking for the public’s help solving the slaying.

Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was found by police near East Tremont and Marmion avenues with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 4:05 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

First responders rushed Gonzalez to an area hospital, but the Foxhurst resident could not be saved.

Now, investigators hope that someone who recognizes the individual in the surveillance image will get in touch and help crack the case.

Gonzalez was one of three people fatally shot in separate incidents across the city Monday in a spate of post-Christmas gun violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

