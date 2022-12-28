Read full article on original website
Preview: Sprinting Down A Rabbit Hole In ‘The Black Ghost’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Black Ghost Volume 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artists George Kambadais and Marco Finnegan, and colorist Greg Smallwood. ‘Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot....
Sunrise Spells Death: Previewing ‘Children Of The Black Sun’ #1
From the artist of the hit series The House of Slaughter!. “It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage to be strong even under a black sun.”. Over the years, a black sun has risen twice. A dark dawn whose...
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Star Wars’ #30
NO SPACE – MAROONED! Some of the Rebel Alliance’s best and brightest have gotten lost in an unknown region of space while hunting for a lost treasure. How will LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and AMILYN HOLDO ever survive the horrors…of NO-SPACE?
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. No cause of death was given but her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one...
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special
What a way to kick off the new year… Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a rousing performance of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” during Miley’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve special tonight live from Miami, Florida. Dolly is of course gearing up to release a rock album, Rock Star, next year, so it seems likely this one might be included on the tracklist too, along with other classics like “Free Bird,” “Satisfaction,” and “Purple Rain,” just to name […] The post Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Art From Art’s Sake #189: For The Love Of Comics
Welcome once more to Art For Art’s Sake, Comicon’s weekly look at just a little of all that gorgeous artwork that’s out there on that there Internet…. So, enjoy the art… beginning with some wonderful Sergio Aragones’ Groo…. And we’ll follow that with a VERY...
Attitude In A Half Shell: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ brings the two beloved 80s/90s franchises back together for an explosive new series that picks up where the last one left off while spinning off in its own direction. Any fan of these characters is in for a delightful gorgeous colorful fun experience that will make them want to pick up their colored bandana or jump around doing some impressive martial arts style kicks.
Brothers Reunited – Previewing ‘Shang-Chi: Master Of The Ten Rings’ #1
Colours: Erick Arciniega w/Protobunker’s Fer Sifuentes-Sujo. Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn’t know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang’s Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!”
Advance Review: `We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1 Starts With A Shocking Twist
With twists aplenty, this first issue masquerades as a Flash Gordon-like serial from the 1930s. Within a few shocking pages, we learn the truth is much more complicated – and exciting. The surprises are sure to hook the audience and keep them coming back for more. Overall. 9.5/10. We...
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Book TV Shows Of 2022
As an adjunct to our Best of the Year Awards, Comicon would like to also recognize the best in films based on comic books in the past year. Choosing just five shows to spotlight has become a more difficult task in the last few years with comic book inspired shows appearing on every streaming service — though we note the genre will likely disappear from broadcast by the end of 2023. Nevertheless, quality shows still find their way to screens, giving us a diverse and meaningful selection.
New To You Comics #124: It’s Clobberin’ Time In ‘The Thing’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Scott dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we dive into a recent hit starring one of Marvel’s greatest. Ben Grimm was probably...
Comicon’s 5 Best Digital/Webcomics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
Scout Comics Announces ‘Oswald And The Star-Chaser’ For February 2023
Scout Comics has announced Oswald And The Star-Chaser, dropping in February from writers Tommy Kulik and Tyler Villano Maron, line artist Tom Hoskisson, and color artist Rebecca Good. ‘Following a list of his childhood heroes, a young space knight ventures across the stars with an enigmatic mercenary to reclaim their...
One Piece Diaries #43 – Thriller Bark Arc #1
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Marvel dominated the headlines this week with a few announcements. All reported on by Tony Thornley. First up, Marvel announced a new Planet of the Apes comic in 2023. Then, we got confirmation that Jason Aaron will be bringing his epic Avengers run to an end this April with Avengers Assemble Omega.
Adult Animation Revolution: Why Aspiring Showrunners Should Make Comics
Many art school graduates dream of making the next Adventure Time or Stephen Universe and becoming a showrunner in their 20s. However, I would advocate for young professionals to consider creating comic books. Most young creatives want to do: hand drawn animation, high concepts, plot driven narratives, female and queer...
The Story Of A Boy – Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: House Of Gotham’
‘House Of Gotham’ showcases a deep knowledge and love for the Batman-related portion of DC Comics, painting a beautiful picture of this flawed but still hopeful city they call home. Everyone involved pulls out their A-game to create a tense tightly-focused tale that focuses on the inherent dangers that can be present in Gotham, where the struggle between light and dark is heavy and takes a major toll on those caught in the middle.
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Happy New Year, everyone! One more round up before the new year commences from your friendly neighbourhood reviewers. Scott Redmond ends the year with another impressive roundof reviews. He looked at the following titles:. Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Double Trouble #2 (Marvel) Marauders Vol. 1 (Marvel) Wakanda #3 (Marvel)
Advance Review: Even Gods Can Die In `Fallen’ #1
Most of the gods of ancient myology have been cast down to Earth, but we’re not quite sure why. While there is plenty of action and intrigue in this first issue, most readers will need some more explanation to know why they should care about these heavenly characters. Overall.
‘The Experience’ To Offer George And Carol Flynn Perez’s Copies Of ‘JLA/Avengers’ On Friday’s Original Art Show
The fundraising continues on this week’s episode of The Experience‘s original art show. This time around, Carol Flynn is making available the two copies of JLA/Avengers she and her late husband, George Perez, held in their collection. The hardcovers come from The Hero Initiative’s limited edition reprint of the series, which appeared in stores a few years back in the small print run of 7,000 copies. Proceeds from the sales will go to Flynn.
