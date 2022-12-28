Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Will Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry play Thursday night?

Read ESPN's fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard did not practice Tuesday because of a thigh injury.

What it means in fantasy: Pollard has missed two consecutive practices as the Cowboys prepare to face the Titans' stingy run defense on Thursday night in Nashville. Pollard's practice status on Wednesday should be monitored. The Cowboys' third-string running back is Malik Davis , but Ezekiel Elliott would be the primary beneficiary in fantasy if Pollard is ruled out.

Going deeper: Pollard is currently ninth in the league in rushing yards (988), is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and has also made his first Pro Bowl. Pollard has scored 10 or more fantasy points in 11 games this season, including six games with 20 or more points.

The news: Titans RB Derrick Henry practiced Tuesday.

What it means in fantasy: Henry was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report because of a hip injury. The news should, however, be treated with caution by fantasy managers. A loss to the Cowboys will not affect the Titans' playoff chances. Week 18 is what will unofficially be the AFC South championship game regardless of whether the Titans enter the final week a game behind, tied with, or one game ahead of the Jaguars. It is therefore plausible that the Titans will rest or limit Henry in order to prevent a more serious injury.

Going deeper: Henry is the league's second-leading rusher with 1,429 yards. He has had eight games with 20 or more fantasy points, including one with over 30 points.

The news: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson is dealing with a sprain.

What it means in fantasy: The specific body part Gibson has sprained has not been revealed by coach Ron Rivera, but the injury appears to be serious. While Gibson suffered the injury in Week 16 against the 49ers, Jonathan Williams had five touches for 42 total yards. Brian Robinson Jr . appears to be in line for a massive opportunity share against a Browns defense that has allowed 134.3 rushing yards per game.

The news: The Packers signed WR Bo Melton .

What it means in fantasy: Melton was drafted in the seventh round last year and has not played a game this season. This signing may indicate that Christian Watson will not play against the Vikings in Week 17. The rookie is day-to-day with a hip injury he suffered in the first half of Week 16's game against the Dolphins. Romeo Doubs , Michael Gallup and DJ Chark are other receivers fantasy managers should acquire as contingencies.

The news: The Seahawks placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve because of a knee contusion.

What it means in fantasy: Dissly suffered the injury against the Chiefs on Saturday. He finishes this season with career highs in receptions (34), receiving yards (349), receiving touchdowns (3) and games played (15). Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson are the other tight ends on the Seahawks' roster. Tyler Mabry is also on the team's practice squad. There could be additional targets for Fant, who averages 1.19 fantasy points per target this season.

