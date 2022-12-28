ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93Hollywood's Most Notable Deaths of 2022Matt Gogin, Actor in 'The New Guy' and 'Made for Each Other,' Dies at 40 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday...
Variety

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, a co-founder and drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, died Saturday night after a battle with cancer, the group announced. He was 45. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above...
Deadline

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Meet Young Lady Danbury In First Look Photo From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

The ton is sure to be abuzz about the latest photo from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. To ring in the New Year, Netflix released a first look at young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas, for the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. The photo, which you can see above, shows Arsema’s Lady Danbury standing outside with a look of apprehension on her face as she faces someone — though it’s unclear who she is confronting. According to Netflix, the snapshot comes from Episode 6 of the series. “Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her...
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special

What a way to kick off the new year… Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a rousing performance of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” during Miley’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve special tonight live from Miami, Florida. Dolly is of course gearing up to release a rock album, Rock Star, next year, so it seems likely this one might be included on the tracklist too, along with other classics like “Free Bird,” “Satisfaction,” and “Purple Rain,” just to name […] The post Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
