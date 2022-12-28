Read full article on original website
David Ortiz's shooter gets 30 years in a Dominican prison, but alleged mastermind is acquitted
Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder David 'Big Papi' Ortiz in the Dominican Republic in 2019 were convicted in a Santo Domingo courtroom on Monday.
CBS Sports
David Ortiz shooting: Dominican Republic court convicts 10 connected to attempted murder on Hall of Famer
A court in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 of the 13 people on Tuesday that were accused of attempting to murder former Boston Red Sox star and Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz. Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, accused of shooting the baseball star, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, as...
Ten Convicted on Attempted Murder-Related Charges for David Ortiz Shooting
The First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic has convicted 10 individuals on attempted murder-related charges connected to an attack on former major league baseball player David Ortiz, who was shot in the back at a bar in 2019. Those convicted, which includes all but three of the accused suspects, have received sentences ranging up to 30 years in prison. According to the attorney general’s office, Eddy Vladimir Féliz García and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, were sentenced to 30 years for their “direct participation in the assassination attempt.” Ferreras Cruz is said to have fired the shot at...
thesource.com
Dominican Republic Man Who Shot David Ortiz Sentenced to 30 Years
The man who attempted to kill David Ortiz during a visit to his home nation of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 30 years in prison. If you need a refresher, Ortiz was in the D.R. in 2019, hanging with friends in a bar. A man, now 27-year-old Rofli Ferreras Cruz, approached the Red Sox star and shot him. The bullet caused injuries to Ortiz’s liver and intestines, but he recovered fully.
10 Convicted in 2019 Attempted ‘Hit’ on Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz
There has been a verdict in the case of the attempted murder of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. According to NBC News, 10 people have been convicted in the 2019 attempted murder of the Red Sox slugger. The attempt was made in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. It was alleged that Ortiz was the unintended target.
