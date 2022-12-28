ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ten Convicted on Attempted Murder-Related Charges for David Ortiz Shooting

The First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic has convicted 10 individuals on attempted murder-related charges connected to an attack on former major league baseball player David Ortiz, who was shot in the back at a bar in 2019. Those convicted, which includes all but three of the accused suspects, have received sentences ranging up to 30 years in prison. According to the attorney general’s office, Eddy Vladimir Féliz García and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, were sentenced to 30 years for their “direct participation in the assassination attempt.” Ferreras Cruz is said to have fired the shot at...
Dominican Republic Man Who Shot David Ortiz Sentenced to 30 Years

The man who attempted to kill David Ortiz during a visit to his home nation of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 30 years in prison. If you need a refresher, Ortiz was in the D.R. in 2019, hanging with friends in a bar. A man, now 27-year-old Rofli Ferreras Cruz, approached the Red Sox star and shot him. The bullet caused injuries to Ortiz’s liver and intestines, but he recovered fully.

