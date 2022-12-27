Read full article on original website
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST
New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
New year, new government and a new budget
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock ticks down for the start of 2023, which will bring not only bring a new year to Minnesotans, but a new government as well. After the general elections in November, Minnesota democrats celebrated something no one in the state has seen since 2013. A state government trifecta: with democratic control in the governor’s office, as well as the state house and senate.
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
Gov. Walz announces plan to prevent fraud months after Feeding Our Future scandal
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars.This plan comes months after criticism regarding how the state handled the investigation into Feeding Our Future, the group at the center of an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud the federal government.MORE: Ellison, Walz again reject criticism on alleged Feeding Our Future fraudEarlier this year, Walz directed multiple state agencies to conduct a review of federal programs and find the most effective ways to improve state oversight over such programs.The governor's office said in a press release that the review suggested "opportunities to enhance oversight and accountability."The plan adds an Inspector General at the Department of Education and more staff at six agencies, as well as expands the Office of Grants Management at the Department of Administration.Walz is requesting the legislature fund the development of a roadmap for statewide grants management systems to help identify and prevent fraud.Additionally, Walz says Minnesota will seek federal changes to reduce the risk of fraud in federal programs, including addressing gaps in training, oversight, and federal standards.
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
Potential Changes to Voting Laws Expected in the New Year
As state legislatures are set to convene for new sessions come January, one item on states’ agendas may include changes to voting laws. Minnesota is expected to be one of these states following comments from recently re-elected Secretary of State Steve Simon. With the DFL Party holding the “trifecta” of Minnesota’s legislature, Simon is said to look at enacting changes.
Governor Walz calls for new Inspector General at Department of Education
Governor Tim Walz is calling for a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars in the wake of the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal.
Newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell prepares for 1st legislative session
When the gavel drops to convene the new legislative session of the Minnesota House of Representatives, newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell will be one of the 47 “newbies” who will be sworn in precisely at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. Pursell, of Northfield, and the 46 other newly...
New Minority Leader Looks To Find Common Ground During Legislative Session
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s new House minority leader is looking forward to leading her party and working across the aisle. Republican Representative Lisa Demuth is taking over as leader when the session starts on January 3rd. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to lead our caucus. We have 25 new members that are coming in, and they are ready to work. We are ready to build relationships and finding some common ground on things that would help Minnesotans and finding areas we could possibly agree on.”
Mental health resources, broadband among MN Farm Bureau’s top priorities for upcoming session
On the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation’s list of top priorities for the 2023 legislative session beginning next week is more affordable health insurance and health care — and President Dan Glessing says that includes mental health resources:. “You don’t have to look too far. I would say over...
Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits
When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
These Minnesota State House candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 134 seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Democrats held a 69-63-1 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 119 of 134 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Minnesota foundations award over $9.9 million in community grants
The Saint Paul & Minnesota, F.R. Bigelow, and Mardag foundations have announced that, together and independently, they have awarded more than $9.9 million to nonprofits in the state. The second round of grantmaking in 2022 will support a diverse range of organizations working to build strength across Minnesota communities. Recipients...
With New Power in 4 States, Democrats Prepare to Push for Previously Blocked Priorities
The new year will give Democrats more power in state capitols than they have had since 1994. That’s the last time the party had 17 “trifectas,” where they control both of the legislative chambers and the governor’s office. (Republicans will have 22 trifectas in 2023, about the same number as they have had since 2011.)
Minnesota One Step Closer to Legalized Sports Betting
Minnesota has long struggled to introduce proper sports betting regulations and implement legalized wagering. Despite the efforts of the Minnesota House, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to proceed with any significant reforms. However, with Democrats about to step in, the Land of 10,000 Lakes may finally get a chance to legalize sports betting.
With over 3,000 COVID deaths in Minnesota this year, threats remain
Now that we have reached year’s end, it is time to take stock. In terms of COVID-19 data, Minnesota ends the calendar year with:. 670,000 confirmed cases. This is higher than the state’s 639,000 cases in 2021 and 428,000 in 2020 (starting with the first official case on March 5, 2020).
Renville, Lyon Counties receive Clean Water Fund grants for ditch and watershed projects
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Dec. 15 to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state. Southwestern Minnesota projects include:. Lyon County Judicial Ditch 15: $48,953. In October 2018, a petition for improvement of Lyon-Redwood...
Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available
State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
