MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST

New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
KEYC

New year, new government and a new budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock ticks down for the start of 2023, which will bring not only bring a new year to Minnesotans, but a new government as well. After the general elections in November, Minnesota democrats celebrated something no one in the state has seen since 2013. A state government trifecta: with democratic control in the governor’s office, as well as the state house and senate.
boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz announces plan to prevent fraud months after Feeding Our Future scandal

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars.This plan comes months after criticism regarding how the state handled the investigation into Feeding Our Future, the group at the center of an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud the federal government.MORE: Ellison, Walz again reject criticism on alleged Feeding Our Future fraudEarlier this year, Walz directed multiple state agencies to conduct a review of federal programs and find the most effective ways to improve state oversight over such programs.The governor's office said in a press release that the review suggested "opportunities to enhance oversight and accountability."The plan adds an Inspector General at the Department of Education and more staff at six agencies, as well as expands the Office of Grants Management at the Department of Administration.Walz is requesting the legislature fund the development of a roadmap for statewide grants management systems to help identify and prevent fraud.Additionally, Walz says Minnesota will seek federal changes to reduce the risk of fraud in federal programs, including addressing gaps in training, oversight, and federal standards.
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
lptv.org

Potential Changes to Voting Laws Expected in the New Year

As state legislatures are set to convene for new sessions come January, one item on states’ agendas may include changes to voting laws. Minnesota is expected to be one of these states following comments from recently re-elected Secretary of State Steve Simon. With the DFL Party holding the “trifecta” of Minnesota’s legislature, Simon is said to look at enacting changes.
knsiradio.com

New Minority Leader Looks To Find Common Ground During Legislative Session

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s new House minority leader is looking forward to leading her party and working across the aisle. Republican Representative Lisa Demuth is taking over as leader when the session starts on January 3rd. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to lead our caucus. We have 25 new members that are coming in, and they are ready to work. We are ready to build relationships and finding some common ground on things that would help Minnesotans and finding areas we could possibly agree on.”
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits

When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
KNOX News Radio

Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
Ballotpedia News

These Minnesota State House candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 134 seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Democrats held a 69-63-1 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 119 of 134 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Minnesota foundations award over $9.9 million in community grants

The Saint Paul & Minnesota, F.R. Bigelow, and Mardag foundations have announced that, together and independently, they have awarded more than $9.9 million to nonprofits in the state. The second round of grantmaking in 2022 will support a diverse range of organizations working to build strength across Minnesota communities. Recipients...
gamblingnews.com

Minnesota One Step Closer to Legalized Sports Betting

Minnesota has long struggled to introduce proper sports betting regulations and implement legalized wagering. Despite the efforts of the Minnesota House, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to proceed with any significant reforms. However, with Democrats about to step in, the Land of 10,000 Lakes may finally get a chance to legalize sports betting.
hot967.fm

Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available

State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
