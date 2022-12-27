Northeast Mississippi utility managers grapple with frozen water lines

Today is a great day to catch up on some work or sleep, depending on personal obligations. Although most of the state only has a slight – but not zero – chance of severe storms, torrential rain and even flash flooding is possible. The southeastern portion of the state, especially from Hattiesburg to the Gulf Coast, has the highest chance of having a severe storm or even a weak tornado. Rain chances are high most of the day, but some areas will dry out somewhat tonight. The good news is that the rain will move east of Mississippi by New Year’s Eve.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO