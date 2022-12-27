Northeast Mississippi utility managers grapple with frozen water lines

Today’s storms and torrential rain were right on schedule. So far, there haven’t been any reports of major damage, but thousands of people are without power this morning. Jefferson County is the hardest hit this morning with nearly half of its population without power. With 4,899 electric customers total, the county is reporting 2,214 customers without electricity. Amite and Copiah counties are also reporting more than 1,000 customers without electricity in both counties, while smaller numbers of outrages are scatted from Yazoo County to Pearl River County.
