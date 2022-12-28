ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

geeksaroundglobe.com

“Kitchen Safe” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Kitchen Safe” got featured on Shark Tank America in November 2014. David Krippendorf and Ryan Tseng founded it. Here is an update on Kitchen Safe’s net worth so far. Kitchen Safe’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (November 2014)2 Million USD (business valuation) Kitchen Safe’s Current...
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Singtrix” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Singtrix” got featured on Shark Tank America in October 2014. Eric Berkowitz and John Decka founded it. Here is an update on Singtrix’s net worth so far. Singtrix’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (October 2014)30 Million USD (business valuation) Singtrix’s Current Net worth (2022) 5...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
CNET

Here's How You Use Kohl's to Get an Amazon Refund in the New Year

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Sometimes an Amazon purchase arrives and it isn't what you hoped. Amazon returns are generally fairly painless: There are numerous places you can return unwanted Amazon products, including UPS. But sometimes you have to pay for return shipping, which is not great for your wallet (though we have found some tricks for getting free Amazon returns). After this holiday season is over, returns will be crucial because you'll probably want to return one or more items to get your money back.
BGR.com

Netflix will end password sharing in 2023 – here’s what we know

We’ve been discussing Netflix’s intentions to end the password sharing practice for a few years, as the streamer has started signaling that it was finally considering taking measures. In the days of massive growth, Netflix didn’t mind password sharing, even though its terms of service forbid it.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Mrktsexpert.com Review: 5 tips for first-time traders

Mrktsexpert is a renowned and well-known brokerage platform that offers its clients first-rate quality support service and a user-friendly and smooth trading environment. This Mrktsexpert review will explain why the company recognizes the need for high level of customer care and its perfect trading environment and some important tips for first-time investors.

