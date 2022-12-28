Read full article on original website
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Costco Increasing Membership Fee
Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
CNBC
This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them
In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
BHG
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Inside a liquidation center that sorts millions of returns a year for resale, donation, recycling, and the trash
Americans will return more than $816 billion worth of merchandise in 2022. Liquidation warehouse operator Inmar showed Insider how it all works.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Sam’s Club Discounts Membership For a Limited Time as Costco Plans an Upcoming Membership Hike
The new membership fee is presently available but will shortly expire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Get these last-minute Amazon gifts before Christmas with Amazon Prime
Christmas is almost here, but if you've got Amazon Prime then there's still time to shop for a great gift with one or two-day shipping—here's 22.
CNET
Here's How You Use Kohl's to Get an Amazon Refund in the New Year
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Sometimes an Amazon purchase arrives and it isn't what you hoped. Amazon returns are generally fairly painless: There are numerous places you can return unwanted Amazon products, including UPS. But sometimes you have to pay for return shipping, which is not great for your wallet (though we have found some tricks for getting free Amazon returns). After this holiday season is over, returns will be crucial because you'll probably want to return one or more items to get your money back.
Netflix will end password sharing in 2023 – here’s what we know
We’ve been discussing Netflix’s intentions to end the password sharing practice for a few years, as the streamer has started signaling that it was finally considering taking measures. In the days of massive growth, Netflix didn’t mind password sharing, even though its terms of service forbid it.
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet: A Secret to Saving on Groceries
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet is a hidden gem for shoppers looking to save on grocery products through Amazon offers and deeper discounts on pantry items.
