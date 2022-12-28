ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Prioritise Jude Bellingham Transfer Over Enzo Fernandez

 2 days ago

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been linked with both of the World Cup stars over recent weeks.

Liverpool are likely to sacrifice their interest in Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as they prioritise a move for Jude Bellingham according to a report.

Both young players enhanced their growing reputations at the 2022 World Cup with Fernandez helping Argentina to glory, picking up the Young Player of the Tournament award along the way.

Jude Bellingham

Enzo Fernandez

Some reports had even suggested that Liverpool had already reached a pre-contract agreement for the transfer of Fernandez next summer but it now appears that is not the case with several European giants still chasing his signature.

According to the reliable Matteo Moretto of Relevo (via The Anfield Talk ), Manchester United and Chelsea are still in the race for the 21-year-old but will need to pay the €120million release clause in full.

He goes on to say however that Liverpool will prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Bellingham as they look for midfield reinforcements.

The 19-year-old has been on the radar of the Anfield hierarchy for some time and manager Jurgen Klopp spoke glowingly about him at his press conference ahead of the Aston Villa Premier League clash.

LFCTR Verdict

The news from a reliable source that Liverpool may be only looking to sign one of the young superstars is not surprising considering the amount of money needed to obtain their services.

The issue for Klopp however is that Liverpool need midfield reinforcements now and it seems impossible that Dortmund will part with Bellingham until the summer at the earliest.

If they are now out of the race for Fernandez, it's possible that Liverpool will now look to other midfield targets in January.

