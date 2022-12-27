Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
New gas tax in January, new school rules
New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
wcmu.org
Michigan communities are addressing coastal hazards with resilience projects
When people hear “coastline,” they often think of Massachusetts or California – but Michigan is also considered a coastal state, with the longest freshwater coastline in the country. Teresa Homsi reports on how communities are protecting their shorelines... The concept is of a rain garden is simple:...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
wcmu.org
Michigan prepares for New Year’s Day inauguration of elected officials
The State of Michigan is preparing for several elected officials to take their oath of office this weekend. Including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Sunday’s inauguration on the capitol lawn is set to feature music from the Michigan National Guard's army band, and speeches from lawmakers and religious leaders.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Good behavior bills could mean shorter sentences in Michigan
A pair of bills introduced in the State House would allow the Michigan Department of Corrections to shave time off of prisoners' sentences for good behavior.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Whitmer vetoes changes to state marijuana licensing, retirement systems
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed 11 bills ahead of the legislative year’s end, citing concerns that policies pertaining to issues like marijuana licensing and retirement systems were “rushed through a lame duck session.”. In explaining the vetoes, Whitmer panned the bills as needing closer examination. All but one of...
Detroit News
MyPillow's Lindell endorses DePerno for GOP chair, tells other candidates to 'stand down'
MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday endorsed Matt DePerno in the Michigan GOP chair race, arguing the Kalamazoo lawyer and unsuccessful attorney general nominee would prioritize "raising money, beating Democrats and fighting for election integrity." Lindell asked other candidates for the chair position to "stand down and support Matt." "There...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wcmu.org
Economic policy and civil rights legislation among first priorities for new Democratic majority
The Michigan Legislature officially ended its session Wednesday, December 28, leaving a host of priorities for next year. Incoming leadership says monetary policy items, like writing the state’s next budget and increasing tax breaks for low-income workers, are among early goals. Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks will be her chamber's...
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
wkar.org
The Michigan Department of Treasury might be holding on to your unclaimed money
There might be some money being held for you by the State of Michigan that you simply don’t know about. State law requires abandoned financial assets to be turned over to the Michigan Department of Treasury. These could be things like an uncashed paycheck, money from dormant bank accounts...
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
95.3 MNC
Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker
Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year
For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
wcmu.org
Health department seeks more Oscoda volunteers for PFAS study
Health officials are looking for more volunteers from Oscoda to participate in a study on how and where people were exposed to chemicals like PFAS. The exposure assessment will help guide future public health actions - and there’s no cap on how many eligible people can participate. But the state said more volunteers would allow for a more detailed analysis of how people are exposed to 197 different environmental contaminants, including 45 PFAS compounds.
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
Comments / 0