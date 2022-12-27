ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Oakland Press

New gas tax in January, new school rules

New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
wcmu.org

Michigan prepares for New Year’s Day inauguration of elected officials

The State of Michigan is preparing for several elected officials to take their oath of office this weekend. Including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Sunday’s inauguration on the capitol lawn is set to feature music from the Michigan National Guard's army band, and speeches from lawmakers and religious leaders.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
95.3 MNC

Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker

Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
wcmu.org

Health department seeks more Oscoda volunteers for PFAS study

Health officials are looking for more volunteers from Oscoda to participate in a study on how and where people were exposed to chemicals like PFAS. The exposure assessment will help guide future public health actions - and there’s no cap on how many eligible people can participate. But the state said more volunteers would allow for a more detailed analysis of how people are exposed to 197 different environmental contaminants, including 45 PFAS compounds.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI

