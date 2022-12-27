Health officials are looking for more volunteers from Oscoda to participate in a study on how and where people were exposed to chemicals like PFAS. The exposure assessment will help guide future public health actions - and there’s no cap on how many eligible people can participate. But the state said more volunteers would allow for a more detailed analysis of how people are exposed to 197 different environmental contaminants, including 45 PFAS compounds.

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO