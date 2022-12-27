ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofdetroit.net

MICHIGAN INNOCENCE CLINIC SECURES 36TH EXONERATION– KELVIN NOLEN

VOD Editor: The Michigan Innocence Clinic (MIC) has played a major role in most exonerations announced by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The exoneration of Kelvin Nolen was announced only by the MIC to date. Michigan Innocence Clinic client Kelvin Nolen was exonerated and released...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history

A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Says $1.5M Paid Up

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick recently asked a judge to end his supervised release and says that his $1.5 million restitution debt is already paid, WXYZ reports. His lawyer claimed that he received a new sentence under clemency that included time served and three years of supervised release. He is prohibited from leaving Georgia, where he currently resides with his new wife, and he was responsible for the restitution, according to the news report.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gas station shooting leads to federal firearm charges

A Detroit man is facing federal firearm charges in connection with a shooting last spring at a gas station on the city's west side, officials announced Wednesday. James Taylor, 27, was arraigned through U.S. District Court on an indictment that charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as one count of felon in possession of ammunition, records show.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program

New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' What Is ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Asking for? And Elon Musk in 2023.

Host Saeed Khan talks with attorney Steve Fishman, automotive writer Paul Eisenstein, editor and publisher of The Detroit Bureau, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about Southwest Airlines' problems, Elon Musk in 2023; Congressman-elect George Santos comes clean-ish; What is Kwame Kilpatrick really asking...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
PORT HURON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Top UAW official gives a glimpse into strategy, what's ahead

Sometimes it's all about connecting the dots, especially when it comes to organized labor. Most recently, a high-profile strike of some 48,000 workers at 10 college campuses in California spotlighted the Detroit-based labor union known for its history of auto industry negotiations. The University of California system issued a statement Friday saying the 40-day walkout had ended. UAW members in higher education had voted to ratify their three-year contract. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy