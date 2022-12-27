ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan prepares for New Year’s Day inauguration of elected officials

The State of Michigan is preparing for several elected officials to take their oath of office this weekend. Including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Sunday’s inauguration on the capitol lawn is set to feature music from the Michigan National Guard's army band, and speeches from lawmakers and religious leaders.
Michiganders' buying power to remain flat through 2024

Economists at the University of Michigan forecast Michigan’s economy is strong enough to manage a mild recession on the horizon. Michigan is not expected to be rocked by a recession like it has been in the past. But workers probably won’t make any gains. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up a team of economists at the University of Michigan as Director of the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics. He says disposable income per capita in Michigan will remain flat as it has since 2019.
Health department seeks more Oscoda volunteers for PFAS study

Health officials are looking for more volunteers from Oscoda to participate in a study on how and where people were exposed to chemicals like PFAS. The exposure assessment will help guide future public health actions - and there’s no cap on how many eligible people can participate. But the state said more volunteers would allow for a more detailed analysis of how people are exposed to 197 different environmental contaminants, including 45 PFAS compounds.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI

