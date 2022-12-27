Economists at the University of Michigan forecast Michigan’s economy is strong enough to manage a mild recession on the horizon. Michigan is not expected to be rocked by a recession like it has been in the past. But workers probably won’t make any gains. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up a team of economists at the University of Michigan as Director of the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics. He says disposable income per capita in Michigan will remain flat as it has since 2019.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO