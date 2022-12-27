Read full article on original website
Related
wcmu.org
Michigan communities are addressing coastal hazards with resilience projects
When people hear “coastline,” they often think of Massachusetts or California – but Michigan is also considered a coastal state, with the longest freshwater coastline in the country. Teresa Homsi reports on how communities are protecting their shorelines... The concept is of a rain garden is simple:...
wcmu.org
Michigan prepares for New Year’s Day inauguration of elected officials
The State of Michigan is preparing for several elected officials to take their oath of office this weekend. Including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Sunday’s inauguration on the capitol lawn is set to feature music from the Michigan National Guard's army band, and speeches from lawmakers and religious leaders.
wcmu.org
Michiganders' buying power to remain flat through 2024
Economists at the University of Michigan forecast Michigan’s economy is strong enough to manage a mild recession on the horizon. Michigan is not expected to be rocked by a recession like it has been in the past. But workers probably won’t make any gains. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up a team of economists at the University of Michigan as Director of the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics. He says disposable income per capita in Michigan will remain flat as it has since 2019.
wcmu.org
Health department seeks more Oscoda volunteers for PFAS study
Health officials are looking for more volunteers from Oscoda to participate in a study on how and where people were exposed to chemicals like PFAS. The exposure assessment will help guide future public health actions - and there’s no cap on how many eligible people can participate. But the state said more volunteers would allow for a more detailed analysis of how people are exposed to 197 different environmental contaminants, including 45 PFAS compounds.
wcmu.org
Economic policy and civil rights legislation among first priorities for new Democratic majority
The Michigan Legislature officially ended its session Wednesday, December 28, leaving a host of priorities for next year. Incoming leadership says monetary policy items, like writing the state’s next budget and increasing tax breaks for low-income workers, are among early goals. Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks will be her chamber's...
Comments / 0