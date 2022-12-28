Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested in Buffalo County
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a wild deer harvested in Buffalo County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, or CWD. The deer harvested was a 2-year-old doe and was the first confirmed CWD-positive wild deer in Buffalo County. CWD is a fatal and...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Snowmobile Trails To Open This Saturday
BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County snowmobile trails will open on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff County Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. Volunteers have been out working very hard to make this happen - so a special thank you to you if you...
WEAU-TV 13
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating foot without permission barred from caretaking work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin nursing home staffer who authorities say removed a patient’s foot without permission and told colleagues she planned to display it in her family’s taxidermy shop will not be working as a nurse until her case is resolved, per bail conditions set at her first court appearance on Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
WEAU-TV 13
MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
orangeandbluepress.com
Eau Claire County Spends Stimulus Money To Fund Solar Projects And Water testing
The newest initiative Eau Clair County officials are funding with federal pandemic relief funds includes adding solar panels to the top of two county buildings and increasing testing of drinking water. Funding Solar Projects, Water Testing With Pandemic-Relief Money. County Board meeting last week supervisors voted 19-1 — nine were...
WEAU-TV 13
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
wwisradio.com
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
drydenwire.com
18-Year-Old Male Charged With Causing Injuries To Passenger In Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has found probable cause for criminal charges filed against Blake Siebert to proceed in Court regarding a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Barron County in September 2021. Charges were filed against Siebert after blood test results were received back from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
wiproud.com
Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
YAHOO!
Eau Claire store owner charged for dealing marijuana
Dec. 28—EAU CLAIRE — The owner of a shop located inside Banbury Place has been charged with dealing marijuana from his business. A sting operation using confidential informants for local law enforcement agencies caught Samuel J. Pastorello, 25, 920 Summer St., selling marijuana products from his business, The Heady Hut, according to the criminal complaint filed on Tuesday.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
YAHOO!
Clear Lake man charged in theft from a bank account
Dec. 29—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Clear Lake man has been charged after he reported paid a credit card bill from a bank account that was nearly identical to his. Jason R. Laberee, 43, was charged in Chippewa County Court with theft between $10,000 and $100,000, and identity theft for financial gain. Laberee will appear in court Feb. 14.
KIMT
Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota
WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
