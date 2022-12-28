Read full article on original website
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no one wins the $565 million grand prize
There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot so the grand prize for the next drawing, on Friday night, will be at least $640 million, the game's website says. That number could rise if enough tickets are sold. The cash option would be at...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M after no winners
The Mega Millions jackpot is entering record territory once again after yet another drawing with no grand-prize winners.
$565 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight
Mega Millions fever is returning across the nation, as a $565 million jackpot is up for grabs tonight!
Mega Millions jackpot hits $565M for sixth time in history. When is the next drawing?
No one has won the jackpot since Oct. 14, lottery officials said.
Mega Millions drawing now worth more than $500 million
If you're in search of a Christmas miracle, or even just a stocking stuffer, the Mega Millions lottery is now up to a whopping $510 million.Dec. 22, 2022.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $500M for third time in a row
(NewsNation) — The top prize in the Mega Millions lottery game has reached more than half a billion dollars for the third consecutive time this year. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing will be at $565 million, two months after two lucky winners split a $503 million prize on Oct. 14. Before that, two people in Illinois claimed the game’s second-largest jackpot of $1.337 billion for the July 29 drawing.
