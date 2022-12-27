ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police officers recount moment of ‘divine grace’ after saving children from smoke inhalation

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - First responders are crediting two of their own for saving the lives of two young children from smoke inhalation last week. Wichita Police said officers Jerrad Daniels and Travis Cox pulled a two-year-old boy and three-month-old baby from their home last Wednesday after a fire broke out inside. Investigators said their mother left all three kids home alone.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man critically hurt in southeast Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man suffered critical injuries in a fire in southeast Wichita early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Longfellow, near Lincoln and Rock Road. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said there was a lot of smoke throughout the home, but crews didn't immediately locate a fire.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson

Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning fire damages west Wichita home

No one was hurt in an overnight house fire in west Wichita Friday morning. The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 300 block of N. Elder just after 12:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in the basement and quickly put it out.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

K-State fans watch Sugar Bowl at Chicken N Pickle

The Wichita Catbackers hosted a watch party Saturday at Chicken N Pickle to watch Kansas State University football play in the Sugar Bowl. K-State lost the game to the University of Alabama. Still, fans said it was a game worth celebrating. “You do the best you can do,” Rob Brown...
MANHATTAN, KS

