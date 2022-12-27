Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police report increase in violent crime, gang-related activity ahead of New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are sounding the alarm ahead of the New Year’s holiday after an increase in violent crime across the city. Police said they have seen an uptick since mid-December. The department held a press conference Friday with city leaders and community members in response.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
KAKE TV
Wichita police officers recount moment of ‘divine grace’ after saving children from smoke inhalation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - First responders are crediting two of their own for saving the lives of two young children from smoke inhalation last week. Wichita Police said officers Jerrad Daniels and Travis Cox pulled a two-year-old boy and three-month-old baby from their home last Wednesday after a fire broke out inside. Investigators said their mother left all three kids home alone.
KAKE TV
1 taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Saturday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - EMS took one man to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle. Wichita Dispatch say the man was struck by a vehicle around noon on Saturday in the 1900 block of East Douglas. Emergency services took him to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
KAKE TV
WPD will be out in full force this weekend looking for drunk drivers ahead of New Year's
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While most of us will be celebrating New Year's with friends and family this weekend, the Wichita Police Department will be working overtime to make sure the roads stay safe. "Probably just go to a party, New Year's party," said Eli Gamber. "I'm just excited for...
KAKE TV
Man critically hurt in southeast Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man suffered critical injuries in a fire in southeast Wichita early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Longfellow, near Lincoln and Rock Road. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said there was a lot of smoke throughout the home, but crews didn't immediately locate a fire.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KAKE TV
Early morning fire damages west Wichita home
No one was hurt in an overnight house fire in west Wichita Friday morning. The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 300 block of N. Elder just after 12:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in the basement and quickly put it out.
KAKE TV
Wichita non-profit cafe opening delayed after kitchen equipment was stolen over Christmas weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Perry Warden has spent most of his working life as a special education teacher in South Central Kansas. “I got along really well with kids that had severe problems, not just small learning disabilities, but severe mental health and emotional disturbances.”. Warden left teaching in...
KAKE TV
Wichita travelers skeptical of Southwest's 'back to normal' promise ahead of New Year's
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Larry and Jenny Ortiz have spent days in the dark on whether they're going to make it to Vegas for new year's, and with Southwest's mass cancellations, they were already making backup plans. "Up every morning at 4:00 online seeing what, if anything, changed because nobody...
KAKE TV
K-State fans watch Sugar Bowl at Chicken N Pickle
The Wichita Catbackers hosted a watch party Saturday at Chicken N Pickle to watch Kansas State University football play in the Sugar Bowl. K-State lost the game to the University of Alabama. Still, fans said it was a game worth celebrating. “You do the best you can do,” Rob Brown...
