Read full article on original website
Related
truedakotan.com
Local Volunteers Continue Santa Saturday Tradition
The history of Santa Saturday is time-honored and beloved in Jerauld County. In the most recent decade, after the Chamber dissolved, Springs Area Community Club oversaw the event. New this year, the Wessington Springs Senior/Community crew worked with the Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department to continue the tradition and bring the joy of a Santa visit to area children and families.
truedakotan.com
Courthouse Employees Extend Christmas at the Courthouse Event Due to Hazardous Weather
The halls were decked, the trees were trimmed with candy canes and silver lanes aglow — but mother Nature had other ideas that didn’t include area citizens venturing out to attend the Jerauld County Courthouse’s annual community event, “Christmas at the Courthouse.”. Jerauld County employees decided...
truedakotan.com
Ring in 2023 with Annual Community Fireworks Show
What began as a friendly Wessington Springs neighborhood fireworks challenge two years ago has evolved into a show-stopping fireworks display for the whole community to help usher in the New Year. It all started when South Gulch neighbors Jarrod and Jacki Bultsma and Dennis and Sandy Beckman joked about holding a fireworks challenge after the Bultsmas sent up quite a few rockets during Fourth of…
Comments / 0