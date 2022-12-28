ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wessington Springs, SD

Local Volunteers Continue Santa Saturday Tradition

The history of Santa Saturday is time-honored and beloved in Jerauld County. In the most recent decade, after the Chamber dissolved, Springs Area Community Club oversaw the event. New this year, the Wessington Springs Senior/Community crew worked with the Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department to continue the tradition and bring the joy of a Santa visit to area children and families.
JERAULD COUNTY, SD
Ring in 2023 with Annual Community Fireworks Show

What began as a friendly Wessington Springs neighborhood fireworks challenge two years ago has evolved into a show-stopping fireworks display for the whole community to help usher in the New Year. It all started when South Gulch neighbors Jarrod and Jacki Bultsma and Dennis and Sandy Beckman joked about holding a fireworks challenge after the Bultsmas sent up quite a few rockets during Fourth of…
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD

