truedakotan.com
Ring in 2023 with Annual Community Fireworks Show
What began as a friendly Wessington Springs neighborhood fireworks challenge two years ago has evolved into a show-stopping fireworks display for the whole community to help usher in the New Year. It all started when South Gulch neighbors Jarrod and Jacki Bultsma and Dennis and Sandy Beckman joked about holding a fireworks challenge after the Bultsmas sent up quite a few rockets during Fourth of…
truedakotan.com
Winter Park volunteers and city partner to offer family friendly activities year-round
Making memories in the out-of-doors provides community connections and wellness activities in what can be some of the most difficult months of the year here in South Dakota. Wessington Springs Winter Park continues to offer family-friendly activities that utilize the city park year-round. With lots of snow already on the ground, volunteers for WS Winter Park say this will be a busy season in the…
truedakotan.com
Courthouse Employees Extend Christmas at the Courthouse Event Due to Hazardous Weather
The halls were decked, the trees were trimmed with candy canes and silver lanes aglow — but mother Nature had other ideas that didn’t include area citizens venturing out to attend the Jerauld County Courthouse’s annual community event, “Christmas at the Courthouse.”. Jerauld County employees decided...
truedakotan.com
Lending time and talent to give the gift of music to community
The Wessington Springs Community Choir hails a long history of sharing the gift of music in the Springs community, lending countless hours of their time to practice, rehearsal and ultimately, the moving performances they share with the community. “I am impressed with the number of people that volunteer their time...
truedakotan.com
‘TIS THE SEASON TO BE GRATEFUL
Letters to the Editor may be sent to: PO Box 358 Wessington Springs, SD 57382 news@truedakotan.com The editor reserves the right to determine if material submitted for publication shall be printed and may edit for accuracy, clarity and civility. Firm deadline: Fridays at 5 p.m. Dear Editor, I have been a first responder since 2003 as a firefighter and became a law enforcement officer in 2005…
truedakotan.com
HUDDLED UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Bitter cold, blizzard conditions wreak havoc across area counties, much of state. A wind chill warning and winter weather advisory was in effect starting last Wednesday for many portions of the state, calling for wind chills as low as 50 below zero with blowing snow — and boy did Mother Nature answer that call.
siouxfalls.business
New owner shares vision for historic downtown buildings
Two historic buildings in downtown Sioux Falls have a new owner making big short- and long-term plans for them. CAM Cos., founded by Craig Markhardt, has purchased the Andrew Kuehn Building at 401 N. Phillips Ave. and the Albert House at 333 N. Phillips Ave. The deal also includes the...
mitchellnow.com
Kernels girls fall on day one of HC Classic
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels girls lost on day one of the Hoop City Classic to Campbell County (WY) 59-39. Sawyer Stoebner led Mitchell with 12 points and 20 rebounds. Kaylie Neary led Campbell County with 15 points. The Kernels play Thunder Basin (WY) at 7 p.m. on Friday...
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
Comments / 0