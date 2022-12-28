Read full article on original website
Related
truedakotan.com
Local Volunteers Continue Santa Saturday Tradition
The history of Santa Saturday is time-honored and beloved in Jerauld County. In the most recent decade, after the Chamber dissolved, Springs Area Community Club oversaw the event. New this year, the Wessington Springs Senior/Community crew worked with the Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department to continue the tradition and bring the joy of a Santa visit to area children and families.
truedakotan.com
Winter Park volunteers and city partner to offer family friendly activities year-round
Making memories in the out-of-doors provides community connections and wellness activities in what can be some of the most difficult months of the year here in South Dakota. Wessington Springs Winter Park continues to offer family-friendly activities that utilize the city park year-round. With lots of snow already on the ground, volunteers for WS Winter Park say this will be a busy season in the…
truedakotan.com
Courthouse Employees Extend Christmas at the Courthouse Event Due to Hazardous Weather
The halls were decked, the trees were trimmed with candy canes and silver lanes aglow — but mother Nature had other ideas that didn’t include area citizens venturing out to attend the Jerauld County Courthouse’s annual community event, “Christmas at the Courthouse.”. Jerauld County employees decided...
truedakotan.com
Lending time and talent to give the gift of music to community
The Wessington Springs Community Choir hails a long history of sharing the gift of music in the Springs community, lending countless hours of their time to practice, rehearsal and ultimately, the moving performances they share with the community. “I am impressed with the number of people that volunteer their time...
truedakotan.com
‘TIS THE SEASON TO BE GRATEFUL
Letters to the Editor may be sent to: PO Box 358 Wessington Springs, SD 57382 news@truedakotan.com The editor reserves the right to determine if material submitted for publication shall be printed and may edit for accuracy, clarity and civility. Firm deadline: Fridays at 5 p.m. Dear Editor, I have been a first responder since 2003 as a firefighter and became a law enforcement officer in 2005…
truedakotan.com
HUDDLED UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Bitter cold, blizzard conditions wreak havoc across area counties, much of state. A wind chill warning and winter weather advisory was in effect starting last Wednesday for many portions of the state, calling for wind chills as low as 50 below zero with blowing snow — and boy did Mother Nature answer that call.
Comments / 0