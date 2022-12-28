Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
With Christmas just around the corner, many people are wrapping their gifts, decorating, and also deciding which foods they're going to serve for Christmas dinner. Most people are likely going to enjoy this dinner with their family members.
What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?. There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones.
Our festive food habits are based on tradition and imitating innovations by the wealthy, says historian Christopher Winn
After hearing a few people I know go on and on about Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in October, I was excited to see they were going to be open for the Christmas holiday season. I missed out before, and based on what I heard, I decided to take the kids to give it a try.
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Caroline Duddridge tells Newsweek why she makes her family pay at Christmas in this original essay.
Photo byPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no better feeling than being a kid on Christmas morning, waking up with excitement and anticipation to enjoy what is called ‘the most wonderful time of the year’. Many people have fond memories of opening gifts on Christmas day, and eating good food with family.
What do you think of first when you encounter homeless individuals on the street? Are you among those who believe their poor life choices have earned them something bad? Or do you pause and consider how you can help them? Instead of working to assist the homeless get back on their feet, many blame them for their predicament. Few people are aware that the majority of us are only one paycheck away from being homeless. One broken relationship or the loss of a loved one is all it takes to completely upend someone's life. Recently, a dad on Tiktok encouraged his kids to help and pass out food for the homeless to make them realize how fortunate these kids are, and the response was incredible.
Two Oregon-based parents have decided to apply the lessons they learned on resourceful living on their farm and become homesteaders. They now grow their own food, homeschool their kids, and teach their family to always be prepared no matter what happens.
The founder of a homeless shelter has expressed concern about what will happen to people it helps after it closes. The Way Ministry in Reading has run a Christmas night shelter at All Nations Christian Centre since Christmas Eve but it will end on New Year's Day. "It's been a...
An 83-year-old man builds handmade toys for kids in need. A lost dog is found thousands of miles away – and makes a friend who promises to get him home for the holidays. College students find a way to boost the spirits of a child with cancer.
