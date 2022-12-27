ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Down to the Wire As Lawmakers Hope for Gas Tax Holiday Extension in New York

There’s nothing like a last-minute mad dash on the part of lawmakers to extend the New York gas tax holiday to keep residents biting their nails and watching their wallets. As 2022 draws to a close, the fate of New York’s gas tax holiday is still in the air, and not a word has been spoken by Governor Kathy Hochul about whether or not she will be extending it although lawmakers on both sides are urging her to do so.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
94.3 Lite FM

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
NEW MILFORD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
94.3 Lite FM

Police Say New York State Man Who Caused Crash Suspected of 6th DWI

Police say a New York state man who caused a motor vehicle crash near a Walmart is suspected of driving while under the influence. But if this is the case, officials say this is not the first time he's been busted for drunk driving. Police say when the suspect recently crashed, his driver's license had already been revoked for prior DWI arrests dating back as far as 1994.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beauty of Mother Nature: Ice Volcano Forms Every Winter at New York State Park

Make plans this winter to travel to the Grand Canyon of the East and see the magical ice volcano that forms every year. Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been spraying water all year long since 1860. Once the weather gets cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.
94.3 Lite FM

NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?

In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants

What to do with a historic old train station, or an old fire station that has answered its last call?. Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings as restaurants. Here is a list of 11 fire houses and train stations, some more than 150 years old, that, today, are popular dining places and gathering places for a whole new generation of townsfolk. These transformations are quite remarkable.
94.3 Lite FM

New Hookah Lounge Planned at Busy Route 9 Plaza

A new hookah lounge has filed an application to open up at a busy Route 9 plaza. Do you hookah? Aside from seeing hookahs being used in movies, not many people have experienced an actual hookah lounge. That may soon change, however, as a new hookah-smoking destination is being planned right here in the Hudson Valley.
94.3 Lite FM

Warm Snap to Follow Arctic Blast in the Hudson Valley

A warm snap is coming to the Hudson Valley after frigid temps. After a brief visit from Jack Frost, the Hudson Valley will finally get a reprieve from the icy holiday temps. With many having holiday travel and last-minute shopping disrupted due to inclement weather, we'll have balmy conditions to ring in the new year.
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy